Gatineau business receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $200,000 for Structures KSM. This CED support will enable the Gatineau SME to increase its productivity and competitiveness.

Structures KSM (12165333 Canada Inc.) is a manufacturing business that specializes in the production of roof trusses mainly for the residential construction sector. The business purchases its raw materials directly from Quebec sawmills and sells its assembled roof trusses that are ready to install on construction sites.

CED's contribution has enabled Structures KSM to acquire and install specialized equipment, including an A4 automated saw and the software required for its use. With this equipment, the business will be able to lighten the physical workload of its employees assigned to cutting and tagging wood and reduce the risk of injury, while also improving productivity.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

"By investing in Structures KSM's project to acquire automated equipment, we are following through on our commitments and helping businesses to grow, innovate and export their products. By creating quality jobs, our businesses are thereby ensuring the Canadian economy prospers."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy, which is why our government is investing to ensure our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Structures KSM will increase its capacity to produce roof trusses by purchasing automated equipment. The success and spin‑offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of Gatineau and the greater Outaouais region."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"KSM thanks CED for this financial contribution. Our company is determined to constantly improve its effectiveness, efficiency, and the quality of its products. In addition to benefiting the environment, by reducing the loss of timber, acquiring this new equipment will improve the health and safety of our employees and increase the precision of our work, so we can then offer better-quality products to clients. The entire team is enthusiastic about being able to receive the A4 automated saw very soon."

Sébastien Lavoie, Vice-President and Owner, Structures KSM

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

