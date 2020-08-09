CanNor invests nearly $5 million to help support jobs and opportunities in Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today is the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, a time to recognize the contributions of those who've called this land home since time immemorial. No relationship is more important to the Government of Canada than that with Indigenous peoples, a Nation-to-Nation partnership. This commitment includes major investments in housing, education and health care, implementing co-developed legislation on Indigenous languages and child and family services, and introducing federal legislation on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

As we walk the road of reconciliation together, the federal government remains strongly committed to creating economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities. They play a vital role in the Northern economy across all three territories – Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Federal government support for Indigenous projects across the territories

Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, today announced an investment of nearly $5 million in support of Indigenous projects across the territories.

Delivered by CanNor, this funding supports 11 initiatives led by Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations in Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon. It will create good, local jobs in Indigenous communities, most notably by helping to study the socio-economic impacts of the Nunavut commercial fishing industry, by promoting Indigenous business growth and expansion, by investing in capacity building and key economic infrastructure, and by supporting the reclamation and remediation of Giant Mine.

Quotes

"True reconciliation means supporting Indigenous communities and businesses by providing opportunities for their success. This investment from CanNor will do just that – helping Indigenous business people to seize opportunities, helping Indigenous organizations deliver important local projects and supporting Indigenous communities on their path to self-sufficiency and prosperity. I'm excited to see the difference that this investment will make for Indigenous communities across the territories."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor

"To help kick-start the Northern economy, our government is making strategic investments to help communities and businesses capitalize on economic development and growth opportunities. Indigenous small- and medium-sized businesses exemplify the ingenuity and drive that is at the core of the entrepreneurial spirit in Canada's territories."

- Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, and Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick Facts

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed each year on August 9 to promote and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that Indigenous peoples make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

to promote and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that Indigenous peoples make to improve world issues such as environmental protection. The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's programs, which support projects that promote sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation.

