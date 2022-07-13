SASKATOON, SK, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's bison producers deliver healthy, naturally grown products that are in demand here and around the world. Today, to kick off the International Bison Convention 2022, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $133,611 over two years to support economic growth for Canada's bison industry.

Helping bison producers seize market opportunities for their high-quality products contributes to a healthy, sustainable economy. With funding under the AgriMarketing Program, the Canadian Bison Association will be provided with the necessary resources to increase its efforts to expand and grow market access in Europe and to increase exports of Canadian bison to the United States. This funding supports the delivery of the International Bison Convention 2022 as well as other engagement and advocacy activities.

The bison industry is an increasingly important contributor to the Canadian economy, with live bison and bison meat exports reaching nearly $90 million in 2021. Demand is growing as more consumers look to bison as a source of lean, nutrient-dense, naturally grown meat. Bison are also gaining favour among eco-conscious consumers as the livestock help balance and maintain a healthy ecosystem where they graze and interact.

Increasing bison exports translates into economic activity all along the value chain, including for the many rural communities where producers operate. As our economic recovery continues, the Government of Canada is supporting the bison industry with the resources it needs to reclaim important markets and increase exports to spur economic growth.

"The holding of the International Bison Convention 2022 in Saskatoon is an excellent opportunity to recognize Canada's rich bison history and reiterate our government's support for this industry, which contributes to the vitality of our rural communities. This investment will help raise global awareness of Canadian bison to increase exports and stimulate growth of our economy."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This investment is very important in assisting the bison industry in rebuilding European markets as well as supporting strategies to ensure growth in exports to the United States. A significant portion of the increase in consumer awareness and exports globally can be attributed to the ongoing funding received through the AgriMarketing Program."

- Terry Kremeniuk, Executive Director, Canadian Bison Association

There are nearly 150,000 bison on over 980 farms in Canada . Bison production in Canada is concentrated in the west, with 79 per cent of the herd in Saskatchewan and Alberta .

. Bison production in is concentrated in the west, with 79 per cent of the herd in and . The Canadian Bison Association is a national, non-profit association representing the interests of the bison industry and its 550 members in Canada .

. The funding announced today builds on a previous AgriMarketing investment for the Canadian Bison Association of up to $124,548 from 2018-2021 to help grow international markets and undertake an advocacy strategy to strengthen trade relationships.

from 2018-2021 to help grow international markets and undertake an advocacy strategy to strengthen trade relationships. The AgriMarketing Program, a federally funded program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. From July 12-15, 2022 , the Canadian Bison Association, in partnership with the Saskatchewan and the U.S. National Bison Associations, is hosting the sixth International Bison Convention to celebrate the rich history and promising future of the bison industry. The event is a gathering of stakeholders in the bison community from around the world including ranchers, First Nations, researchers, conservationists, marketers, chefs, consumers, and policy makers.

