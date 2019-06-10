Government of Canada Invests In Housing To Fight Homelessness in Ottawa

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

Today in Ottawa, Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a federal government financial commitment of over $3.65 million for the Shepherds of Good Hope Montreal Road Supportive Housing Build.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of other partners, notably the City of Ottawa and the Province of Ontario, this project by Shepherds of Good Hope will provide 42 affordable homes meant for those who have experienced chronic homelessness and require 24-hour services.

Shepherds of Good Hope is a charitable organization that helps stabilize people at risk of homelessness through specialized shelter programs and provides permanent homes with on-site, around-the-clock support in their supportive housing facilities.

"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to be investing in this project. The Montreal Road Supportive Housing Build will help some of the most vulnerable in our community by providing a safe place to call home for those who have experienced homelessness. Through the National Housing Strategy, our government has an ambitious goal of reducing chronic homelessness in Canada by at least 50%. The work being done by Shepherds of Good Hope is taking us one step closer to that goal." – Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier

"Shepherds of Good Hope is a proven leader in tackling the crisis of homelessness. That is why our Government are enthusiastic supporters of this project. We are committed to investing in affordable and safe housing in Ottawa, Ontario, and across the country so that every Canadian has a place to call home." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The City of Ottawa is committed to providing safe and affordable housing for all its residents and ending chronic homelessness as set out in our 10-Year Housing and Homeless Plan. By working collaboratively with the provincial and federal governments and with Shepherds of Good Hope, the City is increasing its supportive housing stock while helping our most vulnerable adults." – Jim Watson, Mayor, City of Ottawa

"We are thrilled we will be able to provide permanent homes for 42 currently homeless individuals of all genders. Our innovative supportive housing model is specifically designed to meet the complex needs of homeless adults who have experienced trauma, resulting in mental health challenges and addictions." – Deirdre Freiheit, President and CEO of Shepherds of Good Hope

The Shepherds of Good Hope Montreal Road Supportive Housing Build aims to achieve both energy savings of 39.40% and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 27.30% compared to the NECB 2015.

All of the project's units will be affordable.

All residents will have been identified having experienced chronic homelessness and requiring 24-hour services. The primary referral source will be from homeless shelters, allowing current shelter clients to move to a permanent apartment of their own, and gain access to independence, community and dignity.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For more information on Shepherds of Good Hope's 5th supportive housing facility, visit us at www.sghottawa.com

