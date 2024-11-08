Government of Canada invests in guide and service dog breeding and training facility to support Canadians with disabilities

DELTA, BC , Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Accessible infrastructure and meaningful improvements to facilities ensures more Canadians with disabilities can fully participate in their communities and readily access the services and programs they need.

Today, the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, Carla Qualtrough, on behalf of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, visited the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs organization in Delta, British Columbia. There, she announced up to $2.7 million in funding to support the development of a state-of-the-art breeding and training centre that will produce more purpose-bred dogs.

This funding is part of the Government of Canada's investment under the Enabling Accessibility Fund mid-sized projects component that aims to eliminate or reduce existing waitlists and increase access to programs and services for persons with disabilities.

The project, entitled BC & Alberta Guide Dogs Breeding & Training Centre, will also improve the organization's training departments, easing the experience of current and future purpose-bred dog owners with disabilities through the implementation of an on-site veterinary examination clinic, and an appropriate, equipped, and controlled training environment for Canadians and their dogs. This initiative seeks enhance access to – and the quality of – guided support for Canadians with disabilities across the country.

The funding announced today aligns with the Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the goal of building a truly inclusive Canada, free of physical, societal, and attitudinal barriers.

Quotes

"With over 70 communities served, the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs bring essential services to Canadians of all ages who can benefit from the support that guide and service dogs can offer. Through the Enabling Accessibility Fund, we are proud to be partnering with organizations like this one who, project by project, are creating a Canada for everyone, where barrier-free access and disability inclusion are the norm."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Delta is proud to be home to. Delta families are proud to help raise puppies, board dogs, and help with breeding. BC & Alberta Guide Dogs empowers Canadians to live with greater independence and confidence. With our government's $2.7 million investment, this organization can expand its work –training more dogs to help more Canadians navigate their communities safely and freely."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"With this support we will make a lasting impact and a significant difference. Our new Breeding & Training Centre, a first of its kind in Western Canada, will allow us to reduce wait times and increase the number of individuals whose lives will be transformed by our professionally trained guide and service dogs."

– William S. Thornton, CEO, BC & Alberta Guide Dogs

Quick Facts

The 2022 Canada Survey on Disability found that 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over—or about eight million persons—report as having at least one disability. In fact, the rate of disability in Canada has increased by five percentage points since 2017.

has increased by five percentage points since 2017. The Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) is a federal grants and contributions program that supports construction, renovation and retrofit projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The EAF creates more opportunities for persons with disabilities to access employment and take part in community activities, programs, and services.

that improve the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The EAF creates more opportunities for persons with disabilities to access employment and take part in community activities, programs, and services. Over 7,700 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services, and employment opportunities in their communities.

Budget 2023 committed $10 million over two years, beginning in 2024-25, to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to support additional projects under the mid-sized projects component of the EAF, and to help address the unique needs and ongoing barriers faced by persons with disabilities in communities and workplaces across the country.

over two years, beginning in 2024-25, to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to support additional projects under the mid-sized projects component of the EAF, and to help address the unique needs and ongoing barriers faced by persons with disabilities in communities and workplaces across the country. Budget 2024 proposes key measures to support persons with disabilities including investments to: launch a new Canada Disability Benefit; expand the disability supports deduction; ensure access to essential drugs and medical devices; create a new Youth Mental Health Fund; and improve recruitment and assessment processes for persons with disabilities through the Federal Internship Program for Canadians with Disabilities.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]