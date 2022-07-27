CED grants over $6.5 million to 11 organizations, helping them to launch their projects and enhance their tourism offerings.

A key economic driver, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced contributions totalling $6,595,376 to 11 Haute-Gaspésie businesses and organizations.

The recipients include the following: Exploramer, Coopérative de solidarité de développement touristique, économique et social de Mont-Saint-Pierre, Distillerie Cap-Chat, Société d'histoire de la Haute-Gaspésie, Panora Loges Fluviales, Auberge du Cap, Cap-Chat Energy, Auberge La Seigneurie des Monts, Concept Innovaciel, Monde Sauvage and Carrefour socio-culturel des Caps.

These CED investments will enable the recipients to roll out their projects and to improve or modernize their tourism offerings. Additional information on each of these projects is available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Tourism plays a vital role in the Gaspé region's economy. I am delighted that our government is supporting 11 Haute-Gaspésie businesses and organizations. Thanks to CED's support, 13 new projects are being launched, which will enhance the region's tourism offering, attract even more visitors and better accommodate them. I have no doubt that each of these projects will contribute to the region's economic development in its own way, be it by creating a new offering or by enhancing or modernizing what is currently on offer."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here for entrepreneurs and players in the tourism sector to ensure their recovery. Today, we are announcing significant investments that will enable over 10 Haute‑Gaspésie organizations to look to the future and continue to contribute to their region's drawing power."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

