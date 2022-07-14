REGINA, SK, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's supply chain is still feeling the impacts of the pandemic and the Government of Canada is committed to addressing this by strengthening Canada's supply chains and trade corridors, which will grow the economy and mitigate global inflation.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced $18.3 million in funding for four new projects under the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help to improve the efficiency of rail networks in Regina and in southern Saskatchewan.

The Government of Canada will invest:

$1 million to develop a preliminary design to relocate railroad crossings in Regina, Saskatchewan . The City of Regina is contributing the remaining amount for a total investment of $2.4 million .

to develop a preliminary design to relocate railroad crossings in . The is contributing the remaining amount for a total investment of . $13.5 million for a railway grade stabilization project, where extensive railway work will be undertaken on the Canadian Pacific Rail Interchange near Eston, Saskatchewan . Last Mountain Railway will contribute an equal amount for a total investment of $27 million .

for a railway grade stabilization project, where extensive railway work will be undertaken on the Canadian Pacific Rail Interchange near . Last Mountain Railway will contribute an equal amount for a total investment of . $1.6 million for a new pre-interchange yard on the Canadian Pacific Railway Interchange near the town of Assiniboia, Saskatchewan , which will increase operating interchange capacity, allowing increased traffic flow and improved fluidity. Great Western Railway will contribute an equal amount for a total investment of $3.2 million .

for a new pre-interchange yard on the Canadian Pacific Railway Interchange near the town of , which will increase operating interchange capacity, allowing increased traffic flow and improved fluidity. Great Western Railway will contribute an equal amount for a total investment of . $2.2 million to build 12,000 feet of additional track to address congestion issues at the interchange between the Stewart Southern Railway and Canadian Pacific in Lajord, Saskatchewan . Purely Canada Foods will contribute the remaining funding toward the project for a total investment of over $6.5 million .

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in well-functioning trade corridors to help Canadians compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and keep Canadian supply chains competitive. This is part of the Government of Canada's long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, some federal Crown corporations, and academia are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund .

Quote

"Our government is investing in projects that will strengthen the efficiency of supply chains from the southern Saskatchewan trade area by improving capacity to support growth in volume of goods shipped to overseas markets, and eliminating bottlenecks between road and rail transportation. This will ensure Canada stays competitive in international markets and strengthen our economy for Canadians at home."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Under this program, a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced.

. Under this program, a total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced. Budget 2022 provided $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks.

over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across transportation networks. Transport Canada delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

