Government of Canada Invests in Energy Efficiency Training for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced over $200,000 to invest in e-training opportunities for Canadians in the energy efficiency sector, which will prepare them for jobs in this growing field. Energy efficiency is key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by using less energy and saving Canadians and Canadian businesses money.

Efficiency Canada, housed in Carleton University's Sustainable Energy Research Centre, is receiving $126,765 to work with the energy efficiency sector to create a training hub that will promote skills training and help Canadians better understand how to transition into the in-demand energy efficiency workforce. It will also create an inventory of existing energy efficiency programs and certifications to inform Canadians of training options and identify gaps in knowledge that will enable the development of future courses.

The Canadian Institute for Energy Training (CIET) and the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) will also receive $48,000 and $50,000 respectively for two e-training initiatives that will provide virtual training to Canadians at a discounted rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we reopen the economy, these initiatives will support Canada's future energy efficiency needs through targeted training of professionals in this emerging field, helping them develop a strong foundation for long-term workforce readiness. These projects will also help improve the energy efficiency of homes, buildings and industrial sectors by ensuring Canadians have the skills to install and maintain energy-efficient equipment, processes and systems.

The government remains committed to building a clean energy future that will not only support our natural resource sectors through this tough economic time but also grow the economy and create good, middle-class jobs while protecting the environment.



"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris targets. With today's announcement, we're getting Canadians the training they need to lower our emissions and creating good, middle-class jobs."

"Canada's economy is undergoing a transformational change as we prepare to meet our commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050. With increased demand for better and more resilient homes, buildings, industry and infrastructure, the energy efficiency sector is primed to grow. We need skilled workers to do the work of rebuilding a better, cleaner, more sustainable economy for Canada, and the time to start training those workers is now."

"The response to virtual training has been fantastic so far, with participants from coast to coast joining our virtual real-time classrooms, learning from trainers and their peers and participating in a healthy discussion about how energy efficiency can help the economy recover more quickly."

"The HVACR industry will play an important role in charting Canada's path to economic recovery and to the important goal of reducing energy use and carbon emissions in homes and buildings across Canada. Charting this course will require thoughtful and strategic investments in the workforce of tomorrow. HRAI and its members are grateful for the federal government's commitment to industry training, and we look forward to continued collaboration in this important partnership."

