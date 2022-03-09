Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced an investment of $2,587,635 to support nine businesses and organizations in downtown Winnipeg. These funds are provided through the Canada Community Revitalization, COVID-19 Tourism Relief, and Regional Relief and Recovery funding programs, and will support downtown businesses as they continue responding to challenges brought about by COVID-19.

The projects announced today include:

Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone (BIZ) received $250,000 to develop business support tools to help downtown businesses mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

received to develop business support tools to help downtown businesses mitigate the effects of COVID-19. Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network Inc. received $150,000 to upgrade the outdoor play area at Central Park and improve the accessibility of this public gathering space.

received to upgrade the outdoor play area at Central Park and improve the accessibility of this public gathering space. The Board of Governors of Red River College received $475,000 to create a public greenspace to host farmers' markets, workshops and events.

received to create a public greenspace to host farmers' markets, workshops and events. The City of Winnipeg received $500,000 to construct a bike lane connecting the West Broadway neighbourhood to downtown, providing a safe and active transportation route for cyclists.

received to construct a bike lane connecting the West Broadway neighbourhood to downtown, providing a safe and active transportation route for cyclists. The City of Winnipeg received $177,000 to create a community meeting space at the Millennium Library.

received to create a community meeting space at the Millennium Library. The Convention Centre Corporation received $200,000 to upgrade digital systems to allow for the increased hosting of virtual, livestream, and hybrid events.

received to upgrade digital systems to allow for the increased hosting of virtual, livestream, and hybrid events. The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce received $98,500 to develop two digital platforms that connect Manitoba businesses and consumers.

received to develop two digital platforms that connect businesses and consumers. The Winnipeg Art Gallery received $420,235 to create year-round, accessible outdoor spaces at the WAG-Qaumajuq to provide places for community members to gather.

received to create year-round, accessible outdoor spaces at the WAG-Qaumajuq to provide places for community members to gather. The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce received $277,600 to expand a multi-phased business support program that helps small- and medium-sized businesses mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

received to expand a multi-phased business support program that helps small- and medium-sized businesses mitigate the effects of COVID-19. West Broadway Development Corporation received $39,300 to install an Indigenous permaculture community garden and teaching space that will promote healthy and sustainable ways of life to local residents.

These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to promote economic growth in the Prairies through programs and services that help businesses, not-for-profits, and communities grow stronger.

Quotes

"A thriving downtown Winnipeg is imperative to the health of our economy. It means local opportunities for workers and businesses and a gathering place for our residents. Winnipeg is our home, and its core is a critical meeting place where diverse people, talents and ideas come together to create a unique and vibrant community. The investments announced today will contribute to a bustling Winnipeg city centre, while also laying the foundation for future growth and prosperity."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Central Park Community is thrilled to receive funding to improve the playground in Central Park. The funding will support the addition of play equipment for toddlers and enhanced gathering spaces for parents. The community suffered tragic losses during the pandemic, this "good news" for the community is much needed and appreciated."

- Val Cavers, Executive Director, Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network Inc.

"These past two years have been incredibly difficult for our business community, in particular for small business," said Loren Remillard, President and CEO of The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. "Our ability to meet pressing business challenges has been greatly enhanced through our partnership with Prairies Economic Development Canada. From BIZZZ.CA – Winnipeg's newest local business platform, to Chamber Sessions – one-on-one mentorship sessions with leading local professionals in areas such as marketing, finance, supply chain management, human resources, and growth strategy, this collaboration is empowering local businesses to move forward with confidence."

- Loren Remillard, President & CEO, Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce

"RRC Polytech thanks Prairies Economic Development Canada for its support towards our new outdoor space at Manitou a bi Bii daziigae – our newest hub for collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship in downtown Winnipeg. The Elgin Avenue Plaza and Greenspace is a unique outdoor meeting space for socializing and idea exchange. It will create opportunities to strengthen our connection to the people, businesses, and employers whose growth and economic recovery we support. We look forward to welcoming the community to this new space in spring."

- Fred Meier, President and CEO, RRC Polytech

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) aims to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tourism Relief Fund helps tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth.

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund is assisting businesses and organizations across Canada to mitigate financial pressures caused by the pandemic.

