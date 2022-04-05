OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Agricultural innovations have contributed enormously to the transformation of Canada's agriculture sector and have strengthened our competitive position internationally. To ensure Canada remains a global leader in agricultural innovation and technological development, today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced up to $419,000 to Mojow Autonomous Solutions Inc., through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, under the AgriScience Program.

Mojow Autonomous Solutions Inc. recognizes that labour shortages have become a major challenge faced by farmers around the world. To help address these challenges, the company will use this funding to develop an AI (Artificial Intelligence) Data Recording Kit (EYEBOX™). Eye-Box is a small, rugged, and economical sensor suite that contains multiple cameras, as well as GPS, combined with a powerful compute unit for real-time processing of collected data. When farm machinery is in use, the Eye-Box will automatically collect images and classify each pixel. This will create (or update) a digital twin representation of the entire farming entity. Eye-Box will make a difference to farmers as the data from the digital representation will be used in computer algorithms, allowing farm operators to make informed decisions when addressing field-level issues.

With the integration of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, farmers can manage resources more effectively and efficiently. In addition, these technologies will help to alleviate some of the labour shortage pressures faced by the sector with new efficiencies for farm systems that will drive overall productivity. Rather than have employees process data, the Eye-Box will work automatically and allow farmers and employees to focus their attention on daily tasks.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the innovations of small businesses and entrepreneurs to help develop efficient, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to ensure Canada's agricultural sector remains competitive.

Quotes

"By supporting innovation solutions for Canada's agriculture sector, we are helping our farmers improve the efficiencies within their business, while finding ways for them to respond to challenges such as labour shortages. With investments in businesses such as Mojow Autonomous Solutions Inc., the Government of Canada is helping to strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of the sector for the long-term.

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are honoured to receive support from the Government of Canada to help streamline on-farm operations through automated data collection, innovative digital technologies, and artificial intelligence. Mojow is a proud Canadian Ag-Tech company pursuing a greater level of automation in agriculture."

- Owen Kinch, Co-founder and President, Mojow Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Quick Facts

The AgriScience Program, an initiative under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership aims to support research activities to help industry overcome challenges, address fiscal barriers experienced by small and emerging sectors and prepare for and support high-risk opportunities that have the potential to earn significant returns.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion , five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

, five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow agriculture and agri-food sector. Established in 2020, Mojow Autonomous Solutions Inc. has nine full-time employees located at two office locations in White City, Saskatchewan , and Edmonton, Alberta . Mojow aims to increase labour efficiency while reducing the carbon footprint, through the digitalization of farming.

Additional Links

AgriScience Program

Canadian Agricultural Partnership

Mojow Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]