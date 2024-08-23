Protecting our infrastructure from climate change

FORT NELSON, BC, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments and mitigating risks to our infrastructure as a result of climate change.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a contract worth over $4.3 million (excluding taxes) to In-Line Contracting Partnership for year 1 of a culvert repair and replacement program on the Alaska Highway. This work involves installing new pipe culverts, repairing and decommissioning existing culverts, installing erosion protection measures, and restoring environmentally disturbed areas.

Between October 2024 and March 2025, repair and replacement work will take place on 10 of the larger culverts located between kilometre (km) 313 and km 507 of the PSPC-maintained portion of the Alaska Highway. This investment will allow new larger culverts to control the increased water flow on the highway caused by climate change and prevent washouts and sinkholes from culverts in poor condition. Traffic will not be impacted as part of this work.

The competitive procurement process for this program also includes an important Indigenous subcontracting component of 15% of the construction cost, which aims to provide meaningful work and economic benefits to Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous firms in the region.

"The Alaska Highway is an important transportation link to the Yukon and northern British Columbia for residents and tourists. Through this program, we are improving the highway infrastructure to better manage water flow and keep this important route safe. This is another example of how the Government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to invest in our infrastructure to mitigate the negative effects of climate change."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Revitalizing the Alaska Highway is crucial for enhancing connectivity and safety in the Yukon and northern British Columbia. By investing in modern infrastructure, we are not only ensuring a dependable route for travellers but also addressing climate challenges effectively. This project is a testament to the Government of Canada's resolve to enhance infrastructure and tackle climate-related challenges head-on."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

This announcement represents the first contract awarded under a 4-year culvert replacement and repair program to improve this vital stretch of highway.

The Alaska Highway stretches 2,450 km across northern British Columbia and southern Yukon into Alaska and includes 57 bridges and bridge culverts, over 2,100 small culverts, and several pits and quarries.

Highway stretches 2,450 km across northern British Columbia and southern into and includes 57 bridges and bridge culverts, over 2,100 small culverts, and several pits and quarries. PSPC is responsible for the section from km 133, north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, to km 968 at the British Columbia and Yukon border. The PSPC section of the highway is the principal land transportation link to northern British Columbia, the Yukon and Alaska from the rest of Canada and the lower 48 American states.

and border. The PSPC section of the highway is the principal land transportation link to northern British Columbia, the and from the rest of and the lower 48 American states. Given that the PSPC-operated section of the Alaska Highway passes through the traditional territories of First Nations, PSPC has consulted with First Nations and worked with them to determine if their traditional interests will be impacted by the proposed activities.

Highway passes through the traditional territories of First Nations, PSPC has consulted with First Nations and worked with them to determine if their traditional interests will be impacted by the proposed activities. As highlighted in Budget 2024, the Alaska Highway is one of the assets integral to Canadians. Rehabilitating the highway also supports local economies and communities, providing long-term value to Canadians.

