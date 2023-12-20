NORTH HATLEY, QC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Clean and healthy fresh water is essential to Canadians, communities, and businesses across the country. Canada is investing in concrete actions that will improve the health of lakes and rivers to ensure the collective well-being of all Canadians today, and for decades to come.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced over $2 million in funding to support 25 new projects over the next three years, as part of the EcoAction Community Funding Program.

EcoAction provides financial support to non-profit and non-government organizations for local projects that improve water quality and contribute to the protection of Canada's fresh water and ecosystem health. These new projects align with Canada's commitment to implement a strengthened Freshwater Action Plan, which includes the protection and restoration of large lakes and river systems.

EcoAction recipients include:

Blue Massawippi will receive over $99,000 to conduct waste-removal activities and prevent the spread of Zebra Mussels, an invasive species, in Lake Massawippi. This project will also focus on community outreach and provide educational activities in North Hatley, Quebec .





to conduct waste-removal activities and prevent the spread of Zebra Mussels, an invasive species, in Lake Massawippi. This project will also focus on community outreach and provide educational activities in . The Pays de Cocagne Sustainable Development Group will receive over $98,000 to restore freshwater ecosystems, including restoring vegetation in riparian areas—or wet transitional areas between land and water—in the Cocagne watershed in Kent County, New Brunswick , and to educate the public about the ecological value of riparian areas.





to restore freshwater ecosystems, including restoring vegetation in riparian areas—or wet transitional areas between land and water—in the watershed in Kent County, , and to educate the public about the ecological value of riparian areas. The South Nation River Conservation Authority will receive $95,000 to stabilize streambanks to reduce erosion along the South Nation River in Oak Valley, Ontario .

EcoAction is managed by the Canada Water Agency, the new federal agency focused on fresh water. The Agency will play an important role in helping keep water safe, clean, and well-managed. It will improve freshwater management in Canada by providing leadership, effective collaboration federally, and improved coordination and collaboration with provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples.

Quotes

"Empowering local communities is one of the most important steps we can take to create sustainable change. Through these community-based projects, the EcoAction program is helping keep our water safe and clean. Strong collaboration with communities, stakeholders, and partners will yield positive results in the protection of this resource."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Aquatic invasive species are the second leading cause of biodiversity loss worldwide. The Blue Massawippi team has made great strides in their fight against the Zebra Mussel, and it's important to continue supporting them."

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"The awarding of the government grant marks a crucial step forward in our fight against the Zebra Mussel in Lake Massawippi. With this funding, we are deploying a multifaceted approach, ranging from the direct removal of adult and juvenile specimens to the elimination of potential anchoring sites for proactive prevention. In just one year, we have observed a significant reduction, with five times fewer mussel larvae. This invaluable financial support maintains our momentum in the fight against this invasive and destructive species, achieving something never before possible. We are surprising even the most skeptical."

– Laurence Renaud-Langevin, General Manager, Blue Massawippi

Quick facts

Canada is home to 20 percent of the world's freshwater supply and has the third largest renewable supply of fresh water in the world—about seven percent of the global renewable supply.

is home to 20 percent of the world's freshwater supply and has the third largest renewable supply of fresh water in the world—about seven percent of the global renewable supply. Through Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is investing $650 million over 10 years in the Freshwater Action Plan to strengthen the protection and restoration of the Great Lakes, Lake Winnipeg, Lake of the Woods , the Saint Lawrence River, the Fraser River, the Saint John River, the Mackenzie River, and Lake Simcoe.

is investing over 10 years in the Freshwater Action Plan to strengthen the protection and restoration of the Great Lakes, Lake Winnipeg, , the Saint Lawrence River, the Fraser River, the Saint John River, the Mackenzie River, and Lake Simcoe. The Canada Water Agency will lead the delivery of the strengthened Freshwater Action Plan to: improve freshwater outcomes restore, protect, and manage waterbodies of national significance improve freshwater quality

EcoAction is a cost-shared program that leverages partner contributions. It requires that at least 50 percent of the total project value be funded from sources other than the Government of Canada .

. EcoAction projects are expected to: improve freshwater quality through actions that reduce harmful substances in fresh water and restore and protect freshwater ecosystem health provide an opportunity for community members to become actively engaged in project activities and learn about environmental issues enhance, restore, conserve, and protect the environment



Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]