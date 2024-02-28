OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to promoting the use of clean technologies as a key strategy to safeguard the environment and foster economic growth. Canadian fisheries and aquaculture businesses grow stronger with investments in clean solutions to improve their environmental performance.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced over $3.5 million in funding for 18 initiatives under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP).

This federal funding supports small and medium-sized businesses in their efforts to adopt and incorporate innovative, clean technologies in their business operations. By incorporating these technologies and solutions into fisheries and aquaculture operations, producers can reduce environmental impacts, including reduced water consumption, energy use and emissions, plastic demands, waste and accidental catch of non-target fish species. The program also includes funding to pilot test late-stage innovations or process technologies in Canada's aquaculture sector.

These additional funds to support the adoption of clean technologies within Canada's fisheries and aquaculture industries will improve environmental performance and competitiveness.

"With today's announcement, our government is giving our aquaculture producers, harvesters, and processors, as well as commercial fishers the tools they need to implement more environmentally efficient practices, and invest in cutting-edge techniques and technologies. From coast to coast to coast, I'm confident this investment will help the aquaculture and fisheries sectors to become even more sustainable and environmentally friendly."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Commercial fisheries and aquaculture from coast to coast to coast contribute significantly to the Canadian economy. These sectors generate $4.5 billion annually in gross domestic product and provide thousands of good middle class jobs, many in Indigenous, rural and coastal communities.

annually in gross domestic product and provide thousands of good middle class jobs, many in Indigenous, rural and coastal communities. FACTAP was initially launched in 2017. Program recipients have reported reductions in energy use, emissions, waste and water use, as well as improvements in productivity and competitiveness.

