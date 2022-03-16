Government of Canada invests in Canada's grain industry to support access to new technology

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Agricultural innovations have contributed enormously to the transformation of Canada's agriculture sector and have strengthened our competitive position internationally. To ensure Canada remains a global leader in agricultural innovation and technological development, today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced up to $1.1 million to Savormetrics Inc., through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, under the AgriScience Program.

The AgriScience Program, an initiative under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership aims to support research activities to help industry overcome challenges, address fiscal barriers experienced by small and emerging sectors and reduce high-risk opportunities that have the potential to earn significant returns.

This funding will be used to develop portable devices that will provide users along the supply chain with fast, accurate and easy-to-read predictive metrics on grain quality. The new technology will provide consistent, reliable and transparent grain information in real-time, resulting in less food waste and an improved testing and grading process. With the integration of these new innovative devices, farmers will be supported with additional tools to help them overcome inconsistent grain information, while continuing to provide high-quality products to Canadians.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of agricultural innovation, and will continue to support grain producers by investing in new technologies to ensure they remain competitive in global markets and well-positioned for the future.

"Canadian grain producers are known around the world for their high-quality products and dedication to excellence. With funding under the AgriScience Program, we are helping to provide access to new metrics technology within Canada's supply chain that will position our grain industry with growth and prosperity for the future.

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are very proud to provide cutting edge AI-Driven devices for commercial testing of grains - thanks to the generous financial support from the Government of Canada. Canada is a global leader in agriculture product quality. It makes sense for Canada to pioneer standards that lead to innovative, more robust and environmentally greener tools for testing. Savormetrics hopes to establish a new standard for testing key grain quality metrics globally."

- Harjeet Bajaj, CEO, Savormetrics Inc.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion , five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

, five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow agriculture and agri-food sector. Established in 2017, Savormetrics has nine employees located at two offices in Mississauga, Ontario and Halifax, Nova Scotia . Specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven, ultra-low cost, portable sensing devices. Savormetrics provides businesses in the food sector with food safety and quality metrics.

