OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women* living in Canada. One in eight women is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Breast cancer screening, which aims to detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage, is a priority for the Government of Canada. Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced $545,000 in funding for two initiatives aiming to advance research and raise awareness of breast cancer screening.

The Canadian Partnership for Tomorrow's Health will receive $295,000 for a project that aims to generate better data to inform breast cancer screening practices in Canada, such as examining differences in breast cancer screening participation, cancer treatments and outcomes by race and ethnicity. This data will help provide a clearer understanding of the diverse breast cancer screening needs of people living in Canada.

The Canadian Cancer Society will receive $250,000 for a public awareness and social media campaign to provide those who may be at risk with important information about breast cancer screening. This campaign will target women across all provinces and territories, especially those who have never been screened or have not been getting screened regularly.

*Cisgendered women and other adults assigned female at birth, such as transgender men and nonbinary people.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is dedicated to protecting the lives of Canadians through comprehensive breast cancer screening and prevention efforts. We recognize that breast cancer touches the lives of so many, either through a personal diagnosis or that of a loved one. We will continue to collaborate with partners and stakeholders to address gaps in breast cancer research and empower everyone to make informed health care decisions, supported by the best available science and evidence."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women living in Canada , after non-melanoma skin cancer. While it can also be found in men, male breast cancer is a very rare occurrence.

, after non-melanoma skin cancer. While it can also be found in men, male breast cancer is a very rare occurrence. The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care (Task Force) is currently updating its 2018 Breast Cancer Screening Guideline and released draft recommendations in May 2024 . The Task Force has reviewed over 900 comments received during the public comment period. This feedback will be considered in the preparation of the final Breast Cancer Screening Guideline. A summary of all feedback received during the public comment period and how it was addressed will also be included in the final Breast Cancer Guideline.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

