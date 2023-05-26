Federal investment will help British Columbia's largest dance company offer premier artistic experiences in a modernized space.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), announced $660,837 in support for the Pacific Ballet British Columbia Society, commonly known as Ballet BC. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, at the grand opening of Ballet BC's new facility.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund investment helped support Ballet BC's project to transform a former performing arts studio on Granville Island. The renovated space unites the organization's studios and administrative functions in one hub, serving both its professional artists and the public under a single roof. For many years, the organization operated in separate offices and locations across downtown Vancouver.

The project includes professional dance studios, a viewing gallery, a green room and event space, a health and wellness room, increased office space and dedicated space for education and outreach. This funding helped Ballet BC double its available studio space, improving the quality and diversity of its dance programming. The support also helped increase accessibility to create new engagement opportunities with audiences and local partners.

The Government of Canada understands that cultural institutions are at the heart of vibrant communities. It is committed to supporting our artists and cultural groups in their efforts to work toward a more inclusive society.

"The arts have the incredible ability to educate, inspire and create a sense of belonging. The artistic community needs modern facilities that encourage creativity and innovation. Our government is proud to invest in Ballet BC and projects that ensure cultural spaces remain a key component of our creative economy."

— The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Ballet BC is not only an anchor of Vancouver's dynamic arts and cultural landscape, presenting exciting works and engaging audiences in unique ways, it is also acclaimed throughout North America. Our government's support will allow this renowned dance company to continue bringing art, performance and creative expression to our community and beyond, thanks to a new, modern and streamlined space."

— The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

"This generous support from the Government of Canada by way of the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund has been a cornerstone of our capital campaign, making it possible for Ballet BC to repurpose an aging facility for a new era of creative innovation. Our new home will allow the company to reach new artistic heights, increase our community engagement and education programs, bring top international dance talent to Vancouver, and represent the best of Canadian artistry worldwide. For this we are tremendously grateful."

— Laura Cundari, Board Chair, Pacific Ballet British Columbia Society

Ballet BC, British Columbia's largest professional dance company, strives to make dance as accessible as possible through community-based outreach and dance education opportunities.

Ballet BC regularly performs at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre, but also tours across Canada and around the world. In 2019, Ballet BC received the National Arts Centre Award for Distinguished Contribution to Touring.

Ballet BC's new facility is the former home of Arts Umbrella, a not-for-profit arts education centre for children and youth. Canadian Heritage also provided support to Arts Umbrella in 2018 for a new space on Granville Island.

The Granville Island precinct, owned by the Government of Canada, is one of the most successful waterfront developments in North America. It features a year-round mix of festivals, theatre, street performers, musical shows and art exhibits, many of which are created in the area's studios and rehearsal spaces.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports improvements to the physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

