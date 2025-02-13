Government of Canada invests in aviation and aerospace sectors

$1.3 million will expand pilot training and aerospace manufacturing in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Reliable and accessible air transportation is critical to get people and goods to communities of all sizes, and materials to remote worksites. The shortage of qualified pilots has been a persistent challenge for economic growth and development in Saskatchewan and Canada. Long waiting lists for candidates wanting to enter the field remains a problem. At the same time, aerospace manufacturing is needed to meet the demand for aircraft operators' supply and maintenance.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced new federal funding of $1.3 million to increase access to pilot training in two Saskatchewan cities, and to scale up aerospace manufacturing in an urban centre. These investments will help address labour market needs in aviation, advance specialized aerospace manufacturing, and build prairie prosperity with well-paying jobs.

Investments include:

The Regina Flying Club, a not-for-profit organization, is receiving $250,000 to expand its commercial flight training program in Regina . These funds are being used to upgrade training aircraft, renovate classrooms and meeting areas, and sustain jobs for instructors and support staff.

to expand its commercial flight training program in . These funds are being used to upgrade training aircraft, renovate classrooms and meeting areas, and sustain jobs for instructors and support staff. Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Sask Polytech) is receiving $450,000 to increase the efficiency of their Commercial Pilot program, including the purchase and installation of an ALSIM ALX Flight Simulator in Saskatoon . The new simulator will attract more students to the program and enable them to have greater access to more flight hours.

to increase the efficiency of their Commercial Pilot program, including the purchase and installation of an ALSIM ALX Flight Simulator in . The new simulator will attract more students to the program and enable them to have greater access to more flight hours. Miccar Aerial Ltd. is receiving $600,000 in repayable funding to scale up business operations in Yorkton and help launch a new replacement aircraft commuter seat, targeted at air charter operators in Canada and the United States .

"Aviation plays a key role in economic success. Fueling business growth across Canada, including our vast rural and remote areas, depends on safe and secure access to air travel. Our government is investing in new training opportunities for pilots and innovative aerospace manufacturing to help meet the needs of all Canadians."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The Regina Flying Club greatly appreciates this funding which will be used to enhance the training experience of our student pilots and expand our capacity to help address the pilot shortage in Canada."

–Drew Hunter, President Regina Flying Club

"We are grateful for PrairiesCan's investment in our Commercial Pilot program, enabling us to purchase the ALSIM ALX Flight Simulator. This investment is instrumental in providing our students with cutting-edge and innovative equipment, enabling them to gain the skills and experience necessary for successful careers in aviation. Thank you for supporting current students, future students and the advancement of education."

–Dr. Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech President and CEO

"We are pleased to have received this support from PrairiesCan. We are proud of the hard work our dedicated team has done to get our manufacturing division up and running."

–Michael Yaholnitsky, CEO/President, Miccar Group of Companies

The Regina Flying Club is the oldest flight training school in Canada , having trained pilots during WWII and set up Canada's Civil Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) in the 1990s. It is the only flight school in Regina that trains commercial pilots.

, having trained pilots during WWII and set up Civil Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) in the 1990s. It is the only flight school in that trains commercial pilots. The use of flight simulators, like Sask Polytech's latest purchase, provides additional training opportunities for students while completing required flight training hours. The flight simulator reduces costs and greenhouse gas emissions associated with flight training.

Miccar Aerial is a Yorkton -headquartered air transportation, aerial application and aircraft maintenance firm primarily servicing the mining industry in Northern Saskatchewan and agricultural producers in east-central Saskatchewan and west-central Manitoba .

