Over $3.2 million will boost agri-food processing and ag manufacturing across Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan is at the core of agricultural production and innovation in Canada, accounting for almost 40% of the country's total farm area and a value-added ag sector that has more than doubled over the past 10 years. As the ag economy grows and evolves, it is more important than ever to invest in Canadian-made solutions that support locally produced crops and agri-food products. The Government of Canada is helping Saskatchewan organizations and businesses build on their historic strengths and tap into new opportunities to strengthen and grow the ag economy.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced new federal funding of $3,265,583 for four projects across Saskatchewan. This funding will create new prospects for value-added agri-food through strategic investments in individual companies and increased capacity for the local food ingredient cluster. The agricultural manufacturing sector will also benefit from commercialization of new technology to load railcars with improved efficiency and safety.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan has long helped feed the world, and now it's leading the way in agricultural innovation. Our government is investing in Saskatchewan's ag manufacturing and agri-food production to build on this strength. Today's investments will help create new opportunities for Saskatchewan producers, grow local food and ingredient production, and drive Prairie prosperity with made-in-Saskatchewan innovation."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Innovation and hard work are right at the heart of Saskatchewan's agriculture and agri-food sector. By supporting these vitally important projects, which will help enhance the food ingredient industry, develop new processing tools, and improve rail transport for our top-quality Canadian products, we're keeping the sector strong for years to come."

–The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

"Shipping by rail has been a critical link within the supply chain for decades, and at Rayhawk our vision is to revolutionize rail operations by removing people from the hazards of working on top of a railcar. We've met with a lot of key players in the granular shipping industry who share our vision, and the support from PrairiesCan will help ensure that we can deliver on our goal of redefining rail industry standards."

–Tom Boehm, President and CEO, RayHawk Technologies Inc.

"Prairie Food Link has had significant success in bringing together Saskatchewan's food and ingredients industry. This funding will enable the cluster to build on that success, to help grow a strong, supportive community in which our local companies can thrive."

–Dr. Karen Churchill, President and CEO, Ag-West Bio Inc.

Quick facts

Three businesses across Saskatchewan , including RayHawk Technologies Inc., are receiving over $2,915,083 in repayable funding under the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program, which helps high-growth businesses improve productivity, scale-up, and commercialize technology.

, including RayHawk Technologies Inc., are receiving over in repayable funding under the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program, which helps high-growth businesses improve productivity, scale-up, and commercialize technology. Ag-West Bio , a non-profit helping move research to market and grow bio-business in the province, is receiving $350,500 in non-repayable funding under the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program to enhance food ingredient cluster capacity and programming in Saskatchewan .

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing over $3.2 million in four projects across Saskatchewan's agriculture and agri-food sectors.

Non-repayable program funding

The Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems. Through RIE, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations assist businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally.

Ag-West Bio Inc. ($350,500)

This investment will help enhance food ingredient cluster capacity and programming under Prairie Food Link in Saskatchewan . Ag-West Bio Inc. will engage cluster members and promote the food ingredient sector, manage online connection tools, connect members to training and other supports, add a new online directory for co-packing members, complete research to identify barriers to cluster growth and productivity, and develop and implement a strategy to address the findings of that research.

Repayable program funding

Investments announced today through the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program are repayable funding for businesses. BSP offers interest-free, repayable funding to small and medium-sized businesses to scale up and produce innovative goods, services, or technologies.

Lupin Platform Inc. ($500,000)

This funding will allow Lupin Platform to accelerate the creation of Canada's first lupin processing facility, in Swift Current, Saskatchewan . The facility will produce ingredients for human consumption, pet food, and high-value animal feed. It will also create local jobs and serve both domestic needs and export opportunities to help establish Canada as a key player in the global lupin market. Lupin is celebrated for its health benefits, providing high levels of protein and fiber crucial for those following a high protein, high fiber diet.

This funding will allow Lupin Platform to accelerate the creation of first lupin processing facility, in . The facility will produce ingredients for human consumption, pet food, and high-value animal feed. It will also create local jobs and serve both domestic needs and export opportunities to help establish as a key player in the global lupin market. Lupin is celebrated for its health benefits, providing high levels of protein and fiber crucial for those following a high protein, high fiber diet. Oleet Processing Ltd. ($1,400,000)

This company based in Regina, Saskatchewan will expand its manufacturing capacity and improve productivity to meet demand for Omega-3 enriched feed products. Oleet will build on its successful poultry feed business and focus on developing the North American dairy market for their products. This Omega-3 plant-based feed helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by lowering methane emissions from dairy cattle.

This company based in will expand its manufacturing capacity and improve productivity to meet demand for Omega-3 enriched feed products. Oleet will build on its successful poultry feed business and focus on developing the North American dairy market for their products. This Omega-3 plant-based feed helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by lowering methane emissions from dairy cattle. RayHawk Technologies Inc. ($1,015,083)

Funding for RayHawk will help the company commercialize a machine learning autonomous system that opens and closes railcar lids. They will install and commission a demonstration site in an outdoor setting at a large grain terminal in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , to prove the technology works in that environment. RayHawk will also hire marketing professionals and implement a go-to-market strategy once the outdoor demonstration site is proven successful.

