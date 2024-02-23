The Government of Canada supports the 60th Yukon Rendezvous Festival in Whitehorse.

WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced $15,100 in funding for the 60th Yukon Rendezvous Festival. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The funding, through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, will support this year's Yukon Rendezvous Festival, a popular annual event that highlights local arts and culture while celebrating the territory's history and heritage. The festival provides an important platform for local artists and performers, creating a distinctive showcase that celebrates winter life in Yukon.

With expected attendance of more than 28,000, Rendezvous is a vital tourism attraction for visitors and residents. This year's event is celebrating 60 years of bringing people together through dynamic and imaginative programming.

Quotes

"The Yukon Rendezvous Festival is a much-loved winter tradition that celebrates the rich history and diversity of the territory's people, customs and culture. The festival is a cornerstone of Whitehorse's artistic community. There is truly something for everyone, from dance to music to artisanal crafts. The Government of Canada is proud to support Rendezvous' continued legacy and its efforts in promoting the unique character of the north. Congratulations on your diamond anniversary!"

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Celebrating Yukon's many stories—Indigenous, Francophone and beyond—Rendezvous brings northerners, visitors and winter lovers together for two weeks of fun, festivities and friendship, serving as a reminder of the spirit of cooperation that makes communities strong and resilient. By investing in festivals like this, we are encouraging meaningful cultural dialogue and helping build inclusive and supportive communities across Canada. I can't think of a better way to mark Yukon Heritage Day."

—The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Long before the first Yukon Rendezvous Festival, before Whitehorse was Yukon's capital and before the population grew to what it is today, Yukoners came together at the darkest, coldest and loneliest time of winter. The gathering created an opportunity for people to get out of their cabins, have a few laughs and solidify an understanding among residents that they weren't alone. This is the essence of what it is to be a Yukoner—to be accepted, to know that you will have support in the toughest conditions and to genuinely feel part of something special. It is instilled in all Yukoners to this day and is at the core of what the Yukon Rendezvous is all about."

—Board of Directors, Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Society

Quick Facts

Founded in 1945 as Yukon Carnival Week, the 60th Yukon Rendezvous Festival runs from February 9 to February 25, 2024. As one of Whitehorse's signature winter events, the festival celebrates the territory's frontier spirit and highlights homegrown arts, heritage and cultural talents.

This year's Rendezvous showcases more than 180 local artists, artisans and heritage performers. It is supported by more than 200 volunteers. Activities include live music, dance, theatrical performances, Indigenous programming, visual arts displays, snow sculptures and circus arts.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in activities that feature local arts and culture and celebrate local history and heritage. The Local Festivals component funds local groups for recurring festivals that feature the work of local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists as well as local First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists and performers. This includes the celebration of 2SLGBTQI+ communities and Indigenous cultural celebrations.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

