Government of Canada invests in a local accessible infrastructure project to increase access to programs and services for persons with disabilities in Ontario

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in accessible infrastructure and making meaningful improvements to existing facilities allows more Canadians with disabilities to fully participate in their communities and readily access the services and programs they need.

Today, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, visited the Luso Canadian Charitable Society in Mississauga, Ontario, to announce $2.7 million in funding under the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) for an accessible infrastructure project that will improve access by persons with disabilities to the organization's day programs and services. Minister Khera was accompanied by Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville and Minister of Small Business, Charles Sousa, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, and Peter Fonseca, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Cooksville.

This funding is part of the federal government's investments for the EAF mid-sized projects component, to reduce or eliminate existing waitlists and increase access to programs and services for persons with disabilities, and our commitment to the Canda's Disability Inclusion Action plan, which aims to improve the social and economic inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Through this project, Luso Canadian Charitable Services will help to create new jobs for persons with disabilities by improving access to their facilities and services. The project will also create new and upgraded infrastructure including multisensory rooms, an accessible elevator, an accessible drop-off area, accessible doors, accessible washrooms, and accessible ramps. This project represents an excellent example of how, by working with organizations and communities, the federal government continues to increase accessibility and advance disability inclusion across the country.

It's when we work together, project by project, that we can create a truly accessible Canada for all.

Quotes

"Organizations like Luso Canadian Charitable Society here in Peel region provide a safe and supportive space for persons with disabilities to reach their potential. By investing in projects like the one led by Luso Canadian Charitable Society, we are working with grass-roots organizations to become more accessible and improve disability inclusion, which is a benefit to everyone. In this way, project by project, we will become the truly inclusive Canada that we all want."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, the Honourable Kamal Khera

"The Luso Canadian Charitable Society project is an example of the many reasons I am proud to represent our community in Parliament. Together, we get things done, including making programs and services in the region more inclusive and accessible for everyone. This project is such an important step forward for disability inclusion, thanks to support from our government through the Enabling Accessibility Fund and to so many dedicated people, working together to improve accessibility in our community."

– Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville and Minister of Small Business, the Honourable Rechie Valdez

"Luso has been providing a lifeline for persons with complex disabilities for the past two decades. Over time, families have expressed concern about the future of their special-needs children, when they are no longer able to provide care. We are now addressing a gap in supportive housing for aging persons with disabilities, while investing in increasing intake capacity for Day Programs. With the support of the EAF, a new multi-purpose facility will provide hope for families and enhance the quality of life and dignity for those living with special needs."

– Jack Prazeres, President of Luso Canadian Charitable Society

My 41-year-old son, who has severe cerebral palsy, requires 24/7 care. After decades of nonstop caregiving, my wife and I were exhausted. Discovering Luso transformed our lives by providing us with 8 hours of program access daily which gives us time to live our lives and restore our energies to provide the other 16 hours of daily care our son requires. These wonderful people care about us and push us to move forward, to seek solutions, and build a better situation for our family and our son.

– Rick Dorian, Father of Luso participant

"I have seen firsthand the positive impact that the Luso Canadian Charitable Society has on the lives of people living with disabilities and their loved ones. Luso's tremendous work over many years has reduced barriers and promoted a more inclusive and accessible society. That is why I'm proud that our government is working together with Luso to ensure that families in our community can access the support they need. By investing in these meaningful programs and services, we are committing to a future where everyone can thrive."

– Charles Sousa, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, Ontario.

"As a lifelong supporter and advocate of the Luso Canadian Charitable Society, I am deeply moved by this initiative, which beautifully embodies our community's core values of support, caring, and compassion. It represents a significant step forward in advancing disability inclusion, made possible by the generous support of the Government of Canada through the Enabling Accessibility Fund. Together, we are making meaningful progress in ensuring that programs and services in our region are truly inclusive and accessible for everyone. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated individuals who are working tirelessly to enhance accessibility in our community."

– Peter Fonseca, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Cooksville, Ontario.

Quick Facts

The 2022 Canada Survey on Disability found that 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over—or about eight million people—report as having at least one disability. In fact, the rate of disability in Canada has increased by five percentage points since 2017.

has increased by five percentage points since 2017. The Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) is a federal grants and contributions program that supports construction, renovation and retrofit projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The EAF creates more opportunities for persons with disabilities to access employment and take part in community activities, programs, and services.

that improve the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The EAF creates more opportunities for persons with disabilities to access employment and take part in community activities, programs, and services. Over 7,700 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services, and employment opportunities in their communities.

Budget 2023 committed $10 million over two years, beginning in 2024-25, to support additional projects under the mid-sized projects component of the EAF, and to help address the unique needs and ongoing barriers faced by persons with disabilities in communities and workplaces across the country.

over two years, beginning in 2024-25, to support additional projects under the mid-sized projects component of the EAF, and to help address the unique needs and ongoing barriers faced by persons with disabilities in communities and workplaces across the country. Budget 2024 proposes key measures to support persons with disabilities including investments to: launch a new Canada Disability Benefit; expand the disability supports deduction; ensure access to essential drugs and medical devices; create a new Youth Mental Health Fund; and improve recruitment and assessment processes for persons with disabilities through the Federal Internship Program for Canadians with Disabilities.

