Funding is part of a commitment of $100 million to support those most affected by COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - As we recognize Mental Health Week 2023, we remain committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly individuals who were disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.

Today, Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $8.5 million in funding to expand the Canadian Red Cross' Friendly Calls program.

The Friendly Calls program pairs a trained Red Cross team member with an adult who could benefit from greater connection or may have limited social and family links. At a regularly scheduled time, Red Cross personnel call the people with whom they are paired for a social chat, connecting them, if needed, with resources available in their community. The program aims to enhance social connectedness and well-being, with a focus on reaching older adults, Indigenous peoples, frontline workers, parents, caregivers and anyone who may benefit from increased access to regular emotional support, social interaction, enhanced coping skills and community connections to other existing support.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's investments in Budget 2023, including our plan to invest nearly $200 Billion over 10 years to improve health care services for Canadians, reduce surgical backlogs, support health workers, and improve integrated mental health and substance use services. We will continue to do whatever it takes to provide all Canadians with the mental health and substance use supports they need, whenever and wherever they need them.

Quotes

"Supporting the mental health of all Canadians, including those already facing disproportionate challenges to their mental health, is a priority for our government. As we work to improve Canada's universal health care system, today's funding will enable the Red Cross to expand a program that we know is working, and as a result reach more individuals who could benefit from greater social interaction."

Élisabeth Brière,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"Canadian Red Cross recognizes, supports and values the power of community and connection as critical elements to the resilience and well-being of individuals and a healthy and responsive continuum of care within Canada. We know there is a tremendous social and emotional benefit to having a kind voice to talk to and a compassionate ear to listen. With funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Government of Canada, more Canadians will benefit from the emotional support and social interaction that the Friendly Calls program can provide through the power of human connection."

Tanya Elliott

Chief, Health, Canadian Red Cross

Quick Facts



This announcement is part of a $100 million investment provided in Budget 2021, to support projects that promote mental health and prevent mental illness in populations disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These include youth; seniors; Indigenous Peoples; Black and other racialized people in Canada ; front-line and other essential workers; and others whose mental health has been—and continues to be—impacted by the pandemic.

investment provided in Budget 2021, to support projects that promote mental health and prevent mental illness in populations disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These include youth; seniors; Indigenous Peoples; Black and other racialized people in ; front-line and other essential workers; and others whose mental health has been—and continues to be—impacted by the pandemic. The Canadian Red Cross Friendly Calls program is safe, accessible and free. The program is available nationwide and anyone 18 or older can sign up or learn more by calling 1-833-979-9779 toll-free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time on weekdays. Or at redcross.ca/friendlycalls .

from local time on weekdays. Or at . The Canadian Red Cross will work collaboratively with diverse partners, including the Canadian Institute for Social Prescribing, a pan-Canadian network focused on equity, intersectoral collaboration and community leadership.

Renison University College, at the University of Waterloo , is hosting a Knowledge Development and Exchange Hub for Mental Health Promotion (KDE Hub) to support the projects funded through this investment, helping to build a community with shared interests in optimizing mental health. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals

, is hosting a Knowledge Development and Exchange Hub for Mental Health Promotion (KDE Hub) to support the projects funded through this investment, helping to build a community with shared interests in optimizing mental health. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 with e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French.

Associated Links

