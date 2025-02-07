Funding will help adMare BioInnovations create a 30,000 square foot innovation centre in Vancouver to propel local biotech research and development

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to a thriving life sciences sector, with over 2,000 companies employing more than 20,000 people across the province. However, the lack of specialized research facilities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland means that early-stage life sciences companies do not have the necessary resources to expand and advance their innovations.

Image of a lab technician working with test tubes. Text reads: Government of Canada invests $6 million to drive growth in B.C.’s life sciences sector. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $6 million in PacifiCan funding for adMare BioInnovations to support the establishment of a new life sciences innovation centre in Vancouver. This investment will contribute to the construction of the 30,000 square foot facility, including installation of plumbing and electrical systems, HVAC upgrades and the purchase of laboratory equipment.

The centre, expected to open in 2026, will help meet the critical demand for wet lab space in Vancouver. A wet lab is a highly regulated research space where life sciences companies conduct hands-on experiments and develop innovative drug therapies. Many life sciences companies get their start at research centres and universities where they have access to a wet lab. However, they eventually need access to their own labs to scale up.

Once complete, the new centre will provide access to turnkey wet lab and office space for up to 10 life sciences companies at a time, allowing them to grow and develop life-saving therapies. These companies will also benefit from adMare's talent development programs which fosters innovation and growth in B.C.'s life sciences ecosystem.

Today's investment, through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program, is expected to maintain and create over 100 quality jobs in British Columbia. The new centre will also help create solutions to global health challenges and strengthen B.C.'s leadership position in life sciences innovation.

"In British Columbia's thriving life sciences sector, local innovators are creating health solutions needed around the world. By partnering with organizations like adMare BioInnovations and investing in critical lab infrastructure in Vancouver, PacifiCan is creating the right conditions for industry growth. The PacifiCan funding announced today will provide companies with the resources they need to succeed here at home and reinforces B.C.'s reputation as a hub for science and innovation."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"PacifiCan's investment in the adMare Innovation Centre will expand our capacity to support emerging life sciences companies, helping them scale, attract external investment, and create high-quality jobs in Canada. As companies grow and move on to their own facilities, they make space for the next generation of startups - fuelling a continuous cycle of innovation that strengthens the industry, drives economic growth, and delivers meaningful advancements for patients."

-Gordon McCauley, President and CEO, adMare BioInnovations

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Drawing their name from Canada's national motto, A Mari Usque Ad Mare (From Sea to Sea), adMare BioInnovations is a pan-Canadian life sciences organization that collaborates with scientists to advance early-stage technologies and groundbreaking research into therapeutic products and health innovations.

A wet lab is a laboratory where experiments are performed using liquids, chemicals, and biological matter. Wet labs are designed to prevent contamination and spillage, and they often have specialized equipment and plumbing.

PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program invests in sectors across British Columbia , building an ecosystem that includes under-represented groups and allowing companies to innovate locally and compete globally.

As part of B.C.'s Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, the Province of B.C. is also investing $10 million in this new facility to help grow early-stage, local biotech companies.

