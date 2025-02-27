PacifiCan funding will help advance innovative, Canadian-made sustainable food products, create quality jobs and grow regional prosperity

RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - B.C. entrepreneurs and businesses are driving innovation and transforming global industries, including food and beverage production. With a strategic location, talent, and vibrant culinary landscape, Richmond has emerged as a hub for innovative companies in this sector.

Image of plant-based sushi. Text reads: Government of Canada invests $5 million to boost plant-based food production. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, announced $5 million in PacifiCan funding for Konscious Foods, a Richmond-based sustainable food producer known for their plant-based sushi and seafood products, to scale-up manufacturing and bring their products to global markets.

Konscious Foods' line of nutritious and convenient frozen sushi meals incorporates Canadian-grown ingredients, including quinoa, tomatoes and carrots. With PacifiCan's support, Konscious Foods will expand manufacturing and create new jobs. This investment will also help the company expand to new markets.

The investment announced today will help create more than 40 jobs in B.C. and grow exports. In addition to direct benefits for Konscious Foods, this investment is also expected to generate demand for the company's Canadian suppliers, boost the local economy and build prosperity for British Columbians.

Quotes

"Just like so many communities across Canada, Richmond is home to entrepreneurs who are developing the creative, sustainable products that the world demands. PacifiCan's support means that businesses such as Konscious Foods can continue to grow locally, creating quality jobs here at home, feeding our communities, and competing on the global stage."

-The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

"As an innovative start up, we disrupted the sushi world with the first great tasting plant-based frozen sushi. Konscious Foods is a proud Canadian company, born right here in Vancouver. This investment has allowed us to grow quickly, win on a global stage and accelerate the next wave of innovation including plant-based Smoked Salm'n, Sno'Crab Cakes and Shr'mp. We are very grateful for the team at PacifiCan as our achievements would not be possible without your support!"

-Michael Watt, President & COO, Konscious Foods Canada Inc.

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Funding announced today was provided through PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, which makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

