Funding is part of a commitment of $100 million to support those most affected by COVID-19

QUEBEC CITY, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - While many people within Canada struggle with mental health issues, certain groups are more likely to face disproportionate challenges because of discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. The Government of Canada is committed to addressing these disparities and promoting positive mental health for everyone.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $4.2 million in funding to the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN). This project will enhance the ongoing capacity of English-speaking communities and organizations to promote mental health and prevent mental illness in Quebec by building and expanding supports to their network of 46 community health and social service organizations across the province. It has been tailored to support youth, seniors, low-income families, remote and isolated communities and BIPOC communities. As part of this project, CHSSN will also develop a mental health promotion resource toolkit.

Today's investment builds on the important announcement the Government of Canada made in February with an investment of $198.6 billion over 10 years to improve health care services for Canadians. This funding will help to modernize our health care system, improve access to family health services, reduce surgical backlogs, support health workers – and improve access to integrated mental health and substance use services.

Quotes

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health challenges for many Canadians, communities that already faced challenges due to discrimination, racism, and social exclusion have been hit especially hard. Today's announcement will help promote positive mental health among these equity-deserving communities and assist them in developing the skills and strategies they need to maintain their well-being now, and into the future."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"Research is starting to show that the pandemic has hit the English-speaking community in Quebec very hard. Not only has the prevalence of anxiety and depression increased in our community, but the access to English-language services has not been able to keep up with the demand. It was already hard to get access before the pandemic. This investment into community organizations to promote mental health and prevent mental illness is an important strategy for helping English speakers learn how to help themselves and to connect them to the services that are available when needed."

Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director

Community Health and Social Services Network

Quick Facts

This funding is part of a $100 million investment provided in Budget 2021 to support projects that promote mental health and prevent mental illness in populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

investment provided in Budget 2021 to support projects that promote mental health and prevent mental illness in populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the mental health of Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

is committed to supporting the mental health of Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. On February 7, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced that it will work collaboratively with provinces and territories on shared health priorities to improve integrated health care for Canadians, including improved access to quality mental health and substance use services.

, the Government of announced that it will work collaboratively with provinces and territories on shared health priorities to improve integrated health care for Canadians, including improved access to quality mental health and substance use services. Mental health promotion and mental illness prevention are critical components for well-being and can help reduce demands on the health care system. Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

Renison University College, at the University of Waterloo , is hosting a Knowledge Development and Exchange Hub (KDE Hub) for Mental Health Promotion to support the projects funded through this investment, helping to build a community with shared interests in optimizing mental health promotion and mental illness prevention across Canada .

, is hosting a Knowledge Development and Exchange Hub (KDE Hub) for Mental Health Promotion to support the projects funded through this investment, helping to build a community with shared interests in optimizing mental health promotion and mental illness prevention across . The Government of Canada is committed to supporting people in Canada with their mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth).

is committed to supporting people in with their mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). Kids Help Phone is also available 24/7 with e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French.

