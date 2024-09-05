Government of Canada invests $3.5 million to drive innovation and economic growth on Vancouver Island

PacifiCan funding will help eight organizations from Victoria to Alert Bay expand operations, reach new markets and create quality jobs

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Amazing things are happening on Vancouver Island, a region known for both its stunning natural attractions and world-class innovations. From technology to tourism, local innovators and entrepreneurs across industries are coming together to build a strong regional economy. PacifiCan shares their ambition and is committed to partnering with community leaders in British Columbia to realize their vision.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $3.5 million in PacifiCan funding for eight Vancouver Island-based organizations to advance innovation, attract visitors, and boost the region's leadership in areas such as ocean technology and Indigenous tourism.

Minister Sajjan made the announcement while visiting Open Ocean Robotics, a marine robotic vehicle company receiving $800,000 in PacifiCan funding. This investment will help the company scale-up production of its Uncrewed Surface Vehicles, which are solar-powered, autonomous boats that provide real-time ocean information.

Open Ocean's technology helps researchers monitor ocean conditions and track marine life in challenging environments, making it safer, easier and more affordable to protect our oceans. PacifiCan funding will allow the company to expand operations and access new markets, create jobs and elevate Vancouver Island as a hub for marine solutions and environmental stewardship. This funding comes from PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program.

Other organizations receiving a total of $1.7 million in funding through PacifiCan's BSP and Jobs and Growth Fund are Fluorescent Design, Industrial Plankton and Namgis Business Development Corporation.

Today's announcement also includes almost $1 million in support for four local organizations through PacifiCan's Tourism Growth Program. From new sports hubs to vibrant Indigenous arts and culture experiences, creating unforgettable tourism attractions is important to Vancouver Island's economy and long-term prosperity. These investments will create enduring benefits across the province and grow Vancouver Island as a destination of choice.

More details about the projects and organizations receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder below.

Quotes

"Vancouver Island has an amazing combination of talent, resources and ambition. Local entrepreneurs and leaders are growing a diverse, inclusive and thriving economy in the region. By investing in some of the Island's most innovative organizations and championing leaders in areas such as ocean technology and Indigenous tourism, PacifiCan is increasing B.C.'s competitiveness on the world stage, fostering unique cultural experiences, and creating enduring prosperity for British Columbians."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Vancouver Island has what the world wants, including cutting-edge technology and breathtaking tourism experiences. Today's announcement marks a step forward in positioning Vancouver Island as a central hub for innovation and as a leader in ocean technology. PacifiCan support will allow recipients to expand their operations, tap into new markets and continue to contribute to a diverse economy, all while showcasing what the Island has to offer."

-The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We're honored and pleased to be part of PacifiCan's scale-up program, and to host the Minister's announcement of more Vancouver Island investments today. PacifiCan's support has allowed us to ramp up production of our award-winning USVs more quickly than we could otherwise, and we look forward to continuing as a leader in ocean robotics in Canada for many years to come."

-Dr. Fritz Stahr, Chief Technology Officer, Open Ocean Robotics

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Business Scale-up and Productivity program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators and the organizations that support them, to future-proof their businesses. This includes building resiliency and growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs across British Columbia .

. The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy , which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry. Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice.



Backgrounder

The projects announced today are:

Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program

Fluorescent Design

$569,000

Funding will enable Fluorescent Design, an e-commerce company, to develop new, innovative apps and enhance existing ones. Fluorescent Design produces templates and apps that clients can use on Shopify, an online storefront for businesses. This investment will allow Fluorescent Design to hire more employees, develop new revenue streams and expand their reach.

Industrial Plankton

$900,000

Funding will help Industrial Plankton establish a new manufacturing facility for its energy-efficient bioreactors. This technology produces algae and seaweed to feed shellfish, which are used for both human consumption and ocean restoration projects. This investment will expand Industrial Plankton's production capacity, boost sales and create jobs, all while advancing environmental sustainability.

Open Ocean Robotics

$800,000

Funding will allow Open Ocean Robotics to increase production of its Uncrewed Surface Vehicles, which are solar-powered, autonomous boats that provide real-time ocean information. This technology helps researchers monitor ocean conditions and track marine life in challenging environments, making it safer, easier and more affordable to protect our oceans. PacifiCan funding will allow the Victoria-based company to expand operations, access new markets, create jobs and position Vancouver Island as a hub for marine solutions and environmental stewardship.

Jobs and Growth Fund

Namgis Business Development Corp.

$252,000

Funding will help establish a community-owned driving school that provides Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) certified driver training and licensing for Indigenous community members. The program will serve 12 remote communities, where residents would have previously needed to travel about 200 km to the closest ICBC-certified school. By offering accessible driving instruction, Namgis will increase employment opportunities for local workers in industries such as construction, transportation and energy.

Tourism Growth Program

Alder Bay RV Park and Marina

$250,000

Funding will help expand Alder Bay RV Park and Marina in Port McNeill. This expansion will include critical infrastructure upgrades needed for installation of up to 14 made-in-B.C. mobile cottages. Alder Bay offers a variety of tourism experiences, such as fishing, kayaking, whale-watching and scuba diving, and this expansion will allow the Park to meet the growing demand of visitors to northern Vancouver Island.

Canadian Amateur Rowing Association

$250,000

Funding will help develop the new National Training Centre at Lake Quamichan, transforming it into a premier rowing and sports tourism hub and launching the Cowichan Valley as Canada's destination for local, national and international rowing regattas. The Centre will also be the first purpose-built para-rowing facility, providing accessible opportunities for athletes and tourists, and will host other water activities including Indigenous canoeing and kayaking.

City of Port Alberni

$248,000

Funding will create a vibrant market with an Indigenous focus and outdoor performance space at the Clutesi Haven Marina Uplands in Port Alberni. In partnership with the Hupačasath and Tseshaht First Nations, the City of Port Alberni will transform the site into a unique cultural experience that encourages visitors to extend their stay in the region and creates business opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Métis Provincial Council of British Columbia

$250,000

Funding will help transform the Point Ellice House, a national and provincial historic site, into an Indigenous reconciliation tourism experience. The restoration of this iconic Victoria landmark will showcase Métis culture and heritage, offering visitors an authentic and meaningful connection to Indigenous history and traditions. PacifiCan funding will support facility upgrades and new programming.

