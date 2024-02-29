CED is accepting funding applications under the Tourism Growth Program.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is essential to the Quebec and Canadian economy and its long-term prosperity. It helps diversify regional economies and generate significant economic spin-offs across the country, including in Indigenous communities. That is why the Government of Canada has developed the Tourism Growth Program (TGP), a temporary national program delivered in Quebec by CED.

The Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, today announced that Quebec organizations are invited to submit their funding applications under the TGP.

Thanks to the TGP, local businesses and tourism organizations across the province will benefit from funding to enhance the tourism products and experiences they offer in order to attract more visitors to the regions. In addition, the TGP, through investments supported by CED, will foster sustainable and outdoor tourism, as well as Indigenous tourism. In time, the TGP aims to increase the economic vitality of our communities through tourism.

Working with the industry to better target needs

CED will provide direct support to applicants who submit a project requiring financial assistance over $60,000 and up to $250,000, through its regional business offices. In addition, to facilitate the implementation of the TGP, CED will work with two organizations that already have a strong presence in the tourism industry so that applicants can continue to benefit from guidance adapted to help them develop their project and submit their application. These two organizations are:

The Société des attractions touristiques du Québec (SATQ) which will deliver the TGP for projects that require a contribution of $60,000 or less; and

which will deliver the TGP for projects that require a contribution of or less; and Indigenous Tourism Quebec (ITQ) which will deliver the TGP for all Indigenous-led tourism initiatives, with 15% of the total TGP budget dedicated to these initiatives.

With the assistance of these select partners, combined with direct delivery by CED, the TGP will be implemented in light of the needs of Quebec's different communities and the particular characteristics of each of our regions. CED has a strong collaborative relationship with the Government of Quebec and is working closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs) so that its support complements existing measures and meets expressed needs.

SMEs and NPOs in Quebec's tourism sector are invited to consult the eligibility criteria on the Tourism Growth Program page on CED's website.

To learn about the application process through the Société des attractions touristiques du Québec, visit the website of Événements Attractions Québec, which oversees the SATQ.

To learn about the application process through Indigenous Tourism Quebec, visit the organization's website.

At any time, applicants can contact CED for more information on the TGP.

Quotes

"Quebec is a leader in Canada's tourism industry. As a government, we are committed to helping the industry grow and prosper so it can contribute to regional economic development across the province. The new Tourism Growth Program will help our tourism sector seize opportunities and create jobs, and I am looking forward to seeing the difference it will make in our communities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Événements Attractions Québec, through its Société des attractions touristiques du Québec component, is very pleased with this collaboration with Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The investment granted will make it possible to implement a fund to support the development of the tourism offering, with the aim of increasing the capacity of regional tourism attractions, activities, festivals, and events to expand, over time, their potential to attract visitors from outside Quebec. Through this new fund, nearly one hundred regional businesses are expected to receive assistance, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of our tourism offering."

François-G. Chevrier, Director General, Événements Attractions Québec

"Drawing on our long-standing relationship with Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and the marked growth in Indigenous tourism, Indigenous Tourism Quebec welcomes this select partnership and CED's renewed trust in our expertise, which will make it possible to bring added value to Indigenous tourism experiences with a view to entrepreneurial and economic growth. This major investment project in our sector—called PIRURPALIANNIK, meaning "growth" in the Inuktitut language—will enable Indigenous experiences to increase their potential to attract visitors from outside Quebec through a unique, structured, coordinated approach to funding and development that is adapted to their cultural realities."

Patricia Auclair, Deputy Executive Director, Indigenous Tourism Quebec

Quick facts

The tourism sector accounted for 3.2% of jobs and 1.9% of GDP in Quebec in 2019. Across Canada , the tourism economy supported 1.87 million jobs in 2022 and included over 200,000 businesses, the majority being SMEs.

in 2019. Across , the tourism economy supported 1.87 million jobs in 2022 and included over 200,000 businesses, the majority being SMEs. Announced in Budget 2023, the Tourism Growth Program (TGP) is a key element of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy and has a national budget of $108M . It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026 .

. It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on . In Quebec , the TGP has a budget of $21.1M in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

, the TGP has a budget of in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future. A priority of the TGP is to showcase Indigenous tourism initiatives, with 15% of its total budget dedicated to this sector.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

