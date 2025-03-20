LONDON, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, MP Peter Fragiskatos, Rodger J. Moran, Co-Executive Director Finance & Administration at ReForest London, and Tom Partalas, Optimist Club of London, announced $2.7 million in funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings fund.

Up to $2.1 million will be invested in Reforest London for the Perth Centre for Community Forestry in London will support the transformation of a 1940s Veterans facility into an energy-efficient, solar-powered, climate resilient centre.

This facility will offer community forestry programs focused on combating climate change, particularly extreme heat, through tree planting and other nature-based solutions. The centre will provide a variety of free programs, events, and services to the public.

London Optimist Sports Centre will receive an investment of $600,000 towards green improvements. This will retrofit windows and minimize energy loss, and update outdated mechanical systems and HVAC equipment to optimize performance and reduce environmental impact. The project will provide a more eco-friendly facility, benefiting the London community and its over 600,000 annual visitors by improving comfort and lowering operational costs.

The federal government recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.

" Our government has been steadfast in its commitment to investing in green and inclusive building projects across the country. I'm proud to once again see London receiving key funding for community led projects. The conversion of the ReForest London facility into a community forestry centre will result in an energy efficient and accessible space where free programs focused on combating climate change will be accessible. The investment in the London Optimist Sports Centre will ensure one of our city's busiest sport and recreation facilities is updated and becomes a more eco-friendly space."

Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for London North Centre on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As we face the escalating challenges of climate change, this historic investment in ReForest London represents a pivotal moment for our community and for urban forestry across the country. With this generous funding, we will not only enhance our local environment, but we will also empower residents to take direct action in combating extreme heat, improving food security, and building a more resilient future. This project will transform the Perth Pavilion into a vital hub for climate solutions, creating lasting benefits for generations to come."

Rodger J. Moran, MBA Co-Executive Director Finance & Administration

"We are grateful for the federal government's commitment to the local community and how they have supported our vision to provide one of the best sports facilities in this region. For almost fifteen years, we have continued to upgrade this facility whenever possible and this investment makes another significant contribution in assisting us to do so. It not only allows us to operate in a way that benefits the environment and lowers our costs, it is another important piece in our efforts to provide a first-class sporting venue that the citizens of London can enjoy all year round."

Tom Partalas, President and General Manager of the London Optimist Sports Centre also known as the BMO Centre.

Quick facts

The funding amounts announced today are notional allocations, and may be subject to change during the negotiation and signing of the project contribution agreement.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

