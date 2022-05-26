SAINT JOHN, NB, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Keeping Canadian communities thriving and safe from gun violence and other crimes begins with our young people. By offering them opportunities to develop their skills, stay in school and stay healthy, they'll be less likely to become involved in crime. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in crime prevention projects that meet the needs of youth, through the National Crime Prevention Strategy.

To help more young people set themselves up for success in life, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced new federal support for a crime prevention project that will be based in Saint John, but will also serve communities in Fredericton, Moncton and Miramichi, with more than $2.4 million in federal funding.

The Minister announced the creation of the Youth Outreach project, led by the John Howard Society of New Brunswick. The Society will partner with such organizations as Black Lives Matter New Brunswick to work with at-risk Black youth and their families to reduce anti-social behaviours and make better choices about their health when it comes to drugs and alcohol. The project will serve up to 200 Black youth aged 12 to 24, helping them to stay and do well in school, increasing opportunities for post-secondary education and employment, and supporting their families to increase their chances at success.

Quote(s)

"We know that anti-social behaviours like bullying or propensity to violence, along with problematic life choices like drug and alcohol use, can often send people down a dark path. To get at those issues, we want to make sure that our youth have access to education and employment, and to interventions that can make a positive difference in their lives."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The Youth Outreach Program provides resources and tools for Black community members across New Brunswick, which will help them combat systemic barriers that exist in their daily lives. This program enables Black youth and their families to excel in their personal educational, employment and social goals while affirming Black excellence and Black existence."

- Matthew Martin, Executive Director, Black Lives Matter New Brunswick

Quick Facts

This collaboration and the unique nature and depth of the engagement will lead to a long-term sustainable relationship supporting successful outcomes.

The National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS)'s Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF) supports initiatives that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime and respond to priority crime issues.

The last CPAF Call for Applications closed in October 2021 . The call received 266 applications.

. The call received 266 applications. In fiscal year 2022-23, approximately $12 million in funding will become available through the CPAF.

in funding will become available through the CPAF. The NCPS supports the implementation and evaluation of local, targeted crime prevention initiatives with the objective of developing and sharing knowledge of what works to prevent and reduce crime among priority populations.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]