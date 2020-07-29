Government of Canada invests $19 million to reduce human trafficking and support those most impacted

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, along with the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness announced funds to support victims and survivors of human trafficking. The $19 million will be administered by two federal departments responsible for the implementation of the Government's five-year National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, a whole-of-government approach to eradicating human trafficking and supporting those impacted.

Human trafficking is a vile, harmful crime that disproportionately impacts women and girls. The Government of Canada is working with domestic and international partners to combat human trafficking in all its forms. The pandemic has made it more difficult to keep vulnerable populations safe, and help victims escape situations of human trafficking and access the supports they need. Starting today, the Government is accepting applications for projects that work to prevent and address human trafficking and support survivors.

$14 million will be distributed by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) and $5 million through Public Safety Canada. WAGE's call for proposals will support organizations that work to prevent and address human trafficking to develop and implement promising practices to enhance empowerment supports for at-risk populations and survivors of human trafficking. The call will remain open until September 4, 2020.

The funding available through Public Safety Canada will support two initiatives. The first is for projects that seek to empower victims and survivors of human trafficking through the provision of supports and services that are trauma-informed and culturally relevant. The second is for pilot projects to establish and test best practices to raise awareness of human trafficking among at-risk youth. The call will remain open until September 4, 2020.

Eligible organizations for the funds include not-for-profits, Indigenous governments (including band councils, tribal councils and self-government entities) and their agencies, Indigenous not-for-profit organizations (that represent First Nations, Inuit and/or Métis interests, and that are controlled by members of the population they serve) and municipalities and their agencies.

"Human trafficking is largely hidden. New trends continue to emerge and the pandemic has increased the harms to the most vulnerable. If you are a survivor of sexual exploitation, forced labour; if you believe someone else might be; or if you are currently being exploited and ready to talk to someone about your next steps, please call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010. Caring professionals are ready to assist you 24/7. If you and your team provide holistic, trauma-informed services to help survivors regain their independence, reintegrate into their communities, and begin their healing and recovery process, we thank you. Eligible organizations for the funds announced today include those supporting victims and survivors and community-led empowerment programs addressing the root causes of human trafficking."





The Honourable Bill Blair, P.C., M.P. Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P. Minister for Women and Gender Equality Minister for Rural Economic Development

Quick Facts

Despite strong laws and global protocols, human trafficking generates around $150 billion in profits worldwide annually. It disproportionately impacts women and children. In Canada , 95% of police-identified victims are women and girls.

in profits worldwide annually. It disproportionately impacts women and children. In , 95% of police-identified victims are women and girls. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has responded by investing multi-year funding in over 500 organizations working to address and prevent all forms of gender-based violence and promote gender equality.

has responded by investing multi-year funding in over 500 organizations working to address and prevent all forms of gender-based violence and promote gender equality. Across the country, over 1000 sexual assault centres and organizations that combat gender-based violence have been supported with emergency funding to continue to operate and provide essential services safely through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2019 , the Government of Canada launched the new comprehensive National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking (National Strategy), a whole-of-government approach that brings together federal efforts, and is supported by an investment of $57.22 million over five years and $10.28 million ongoing.

, the Government of launched the new comprehensive National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking (National Strategy), a whole-of-government approach that brings together federal efforts, and is supported by an investment of over five years and ongoing. This builds on previous investments of $14.51 million over five years, and $2.89 million per year to establish the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, which launched in May 2019 , as well as ongoing work across the Government of Canada to combat human trafficking.

over five years, and per year to establish the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, which launched in , as well as ongoing work across the Government of to combat human trafficking. The National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking builds on and complements the efforts of Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence and advances the implementation of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice .

Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence and advances the implementation of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' . To read more about people working on the frontline to end human trafficking, see Support the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Government of Canada's Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking

Human trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable. Globally, people, especially women, girls, and Indigenous peoples are trafficked for many reasons: sexual exploitation, forced labour, forced begging, forced marriage, for selling children and as child soldiers, as well as for the removal of organs.

This crime and violation of human rights disproportionately impacts women and girls. According to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, between 2009 and 2016, 95% of human trafficking victims in Canada were female, 72% were women under the age of 25, and 25% were under 18. Most victims are trafficked within their countries' borders; those trafficked abroad are moved to the richest countries. Children are at heightened risk of exploitation due to school closures during the pandemic, since many of them are increasingly online for learning and socializing. This may make them more vulnerable to online sexual predators

Action must be taken to end human trafficking in all its forms. In September 2019, the Government of Canada launched the new comprehensive National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking (National Strategy), a whole-of-government approach to eradicating human trafficking and supporting those most impacted by this crime.

Under the National Strategy, the Government of Canada is launching calls for proposals for projects that aim to prevent and address human trafficking, empower victims and survivors, and raise awareness among at-risk youth.

Women and Gender Equality Canada Call for Proposals

Women and Gender Equality's Human Trafficking Initiative will provide multi-year funding to eligible organizations to develop, deliver, and test promising practices in prevention and intervention. The work made possible through this funding will advance knowledge and enhance empowerment supports for at-risk populations and survivors of human trafficking.The aim is to empower women, girls and LGBTQ2 individuals at an increased risk of being trafficked to protect themselves from being trafficked and empower survivors of human trafficking to regain independence and control over their lives. It also works to implement the Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Up to $14 million is being made available over four years under this call for proposals. Organizations can find more information and submit an application to the Call for Proposals by visiting the Funding opportunities page. The call opens on July 29, 2020 and the deadline to submit is September 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Public Safety Canada Call for Proposals

Public Safety Canada's Contribution Program to Combat Serious and Organized Crime (CPCSOC) for the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness supports initiatives, research, partnership building, specialized police services, projects and programs to increase knowledge, raise awareness and/or help advance efforts to combat serious and organized crime.

Through the CPCSOC, Public Safety Canada is launching a Call for Proposals for two initiatives: Community-Based Trauma-Informed Empowerment Projects and Pilot Projects for At-Risk Youth. Through this open call, up to $5 million in funding will be available over four years to eligible organizations.

Public Safety Canada will be accepting applications from eligible organizations starting on July 29, 2020 until September 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

1. Community-Based Trauma-Informed Empowerment Projects

The objective of this call for proposals is to fund projects by eligible organizations that provide trauma-informed, culturally-relevant, wrap-around services and supports to victims and survivors of human trafficking.

Projects funded through this initiative should aim to empower victims and survivors of human trafficking to regain their independence and prevent their re-victimization.

Projects could provide transition, second stage housing, mental health, and employment services and supports, as well as training and tools to gain financial independence.

A total of $3 million will be made available over four years to fund eligible empowerment projects, with $750,000 being made available per year for all funded projects.

2. Pilot Projects for At-Risk Youth

The objective of this call for proposals is to provide funding to eligible organizations to develop pilot projects with a focus on raising awareness of human trafficking among at-risk youth, particularly homeless youth and those living in care.

Projects funded through this initiative should aim to create innovative awareness tools for at-risk youth and empower youth to be active participants in the prevention of their own potential victimization.

Projects should incorporate how to recognize signs of human trafficking, how to recognize grooming and luring mechanisms commonly used by perpetrators, rights under the United Nations Rights of the Child Convention, and how to report suspected cases of human trafficking or exploitation. Initiatives should also include the creation, promotion and/or dissemination of educational and/or awareness materials/resources.

A total of $2 million will be made available over four years to fund eligible pilot projects for at-risk youth, with $500,000 being made available per year for all funded projects.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

