Government of Canada invests $1.76 million in restoration at PEI National Park and Green Gables Heritage Place following post-tropical storm Dorian

Federal investment will rehabilitate trails, roadways and Cavendish Campground

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic reminded Canadians of the importance of connecting with nature. Parks Canada places offer Canadians opportunities to connect with their natural and cultural heritage, from coast to coast to coast.

Today, Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced a federal investment of $1.76 million for Parks Canada sites on Prince Edward Island. This funding will support ongoing rehabilitation efforts following the impact of post-tropical storm Dorian at Green Gables Heritage Place and PEI National Park, including Cavendish Campground.

The Government of Canada will invest in trail and roadway repairs, as well as clean up in areas along trails at Green Gables Heritage Place and throughout PEI National Park. In Cavendish Campground this investment will support forest restoration work, repairs to damaged infrastructure, and removal of downed trees and debris. In addition, some campsites will be relocated to a new loop that will be built for un-serviced tenting sites in an area of the campground less vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. A new, off-grid roofed accommodation offer will be created at the campground as well. The realities of climate change on PEI's north shore are informing these developments to ensure the campground and infrastructure are resilient long into the future.

PEI National Park was heavily impacted by post-tropical storm Dorian in September 2019. Cavendish Campground is PEI National Park's largest campground, featuring over 200 sites, a supervised white sand beach, the popular Homestead Trail and many other amenities for visitors.

Parks Canada is a leader in conservation. The Agency is taking measures to ensure that sensitive plant species, cultural resources, and environmental features are protected while work to Cavendish Campground is taking place.

Parks Canada values the input of the First Nations and has engaged First Nations for feedback on all planned rehabilitation work at this site.

Quotes

"Prince Edward Island National Park and Green Gables Heritage Place are beloved by Parks Canada visitors and are key parts of PEI's world class tourism offer. The Government of Canada's investment in rehabilitating the trails and campground following the devastation of post-tropical storm Dorian, will enhance visitor infrastructure, help ensure the quality and reliability of these facilities, and continue to encourage Canadians to connect with nature."

The Honourable Wayne Easter,

Member of Parliament for Malpeque

Quick Facts

In a typical year, Prince Edward Island National Park has 750,000 person visits from across the Island, Canada and from around the world. Cavendish Campground hosts 55,000 visitors annually.

has 750,000 person visits from across the Island, and from around the world. Cavendish Campground hosts 55,000 visitors annually. Post-tropical storm Dorian made landfall on Prince Edward Island on September 8, 2019 .

on . One of the known impacts of climate change on coastal locations such as PEI is an increase in the rate of coastal erosion. Parks Canada continues to monitor rates of erosion over time.

continues to monitor rates of erosion over time. Early recovery efforts in PEI National Park were supported by specialized Parks Canada team members from Nova Scotia , New Brunswick , Newfoundland and Labrador , Quebec , Alberta and British Columbia .

, , and , , and . Parks Canada estimates more than 80 percent of the trees in the Cavendish Campground area were destroyed or damaged and that 2-4 meters of coastline eroded during post-tropical storm Dorian.

estimates more than 80 percent of the trees in the Cavendish Campground area were destroyed or damaged and that 2-4 meters of coastline eroded during post-tropical storm Dorian. Cavendish Campground remained closed for the 2020 operational season due to damage caused by post-tropical storm Dorian. Many significant repair and clean-up activities to address the damage caused by the storm that were planned for spring 2020 were delayed due to COVID-19.

The rehabilitation of affected areas is ongoing and will continue through calendar years 2020 and 2021. Cavendish Campground is expected to be open for camping in summer 2021.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

