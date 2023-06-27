PEMBROKE, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Clean technologies and low-carbon solutions are a critical part for improving efficiency in Canada's forest sector and lowering emissions while growing Canada's economy. Developing and deploying these technologies and solutions not only helps to fight climate change but also creates new, sustainable jobs.

Member of Parliament Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $1.5-million contribution to Roseburg Forest Products Canada for the installation of robotic equipment to enhance their medium-density fibreboard (MDF) plant. The contribution comes through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program, which facilitates the adoption of innovative technologies and products and aims to create a more competitive forest sector with a focus on low-carbon projects that result in new or diversified revenue streams. Roseburg Forest Products Canada also received a contribution of $1.5 million through Ontario's Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program.

Roseburg Forest Products Canada's MDF plant is unique to Canada as it's integrated with a value-added product plant and uses byproducts from local facilities for the manufacture of MDF. This project focuses on the installation and production of two MDF moulding lines with custom-made robotized stacking, packaging and labelling stations — a new process that will increase the plant's capacity. Other benefits of this technology include improved safety at the facility and upskilling 18 jobs into specialized positions, such as robot operators.

The project will increase MDF moulding production in Canada and reduce the dependency on foreign producers. lt will also help to grow economic activity and secure jobs in rural Ontario, as well as provide uses for local business residues. Improved efficiency from this investment is expected to lower energy costs and improve environmental performance by reducing the facility's carbon emissions.

The Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program facilitates the adoption of transformative technologies and products by bridging the gap between development and commercialization.

Quotes

"Canada's forest sector has provided economic opportunity and secure livelihoods for Canadians in communities right across the country. The federal government is committed to supporting this sector to implement innovative technologies and processes to increase efficiency and capacity, lower emissions and create good, sustainable jobs. By investing in the Roseburg Forest Products facility in Pembroke, we are ensuring that local communities continue to reap the benefits of the sustainable use of Canada's forest resources."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Through our Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program, we are providing $1.5 million to support this project at Roseburg Forest Products. This investment will help strengthen its operations and help ensure the long-term sustainability of Ontario's forest sector."

The Honourable Graydon Smith

Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

"We at Pembroke MDF are deeply grateful for the support of the Ontario government as we modernize dated equipment to improve workflow and functionality. Automating our stacking and packing processes with robotics has allowed us to expand from three shifts to four while creating a safer, more efficient and more modern work environment for our team members."

Alexandre Ouellette

Pembroke MDF Plant Manager, Roseburg Forest Products

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]