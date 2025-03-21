OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With wildfires becoming more frequent and severe across Canada — impacting people and public health, forests and landscapes, and economies — the Government of Canada is investing in wildfire training initiatives to increase fire management capacity across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson announced a $16.3 million investment over the next three years, starting in 2024–25, to support 25 projects through the Government of Canada's Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program (FMWCC) – Training Fund.

Through this investment, over 2,800 youth and community members in remote, rural and Indigenous communities across Canada will receive wildland firefighting training to enhance community capacity for responding to and managing wildfires. This investment will also help address employment barriers by equipping people with the necessary skills, and opportunities to pursue employment in wildland firefighting.

Some of the projects funded through the FMWCC Training Fund include:

$329,109 to the Keewaytinook Okimakanak's project in Thunder Bay, Ontario , to support the training of 25 youth in wildfire prevention and mitigation by providing opportunities for skills development and job coaching in the wildland fire industry, addressing the community's need to build local fire management practices and enhance community resiliency to wildfires;

to the project in , to support the training of 25 youth in wildfire prevention and mitigation by providing opportunities for skills development and job coaching in the wildland fire industry, addressing the community's need to build local fire management practices and enhance community resiliency to wildfires; $499,330 to the Metis Settlements General Council's project in Edmonton, Alberta , to support the training of 320 participants in wildland firefighting, wildfire resiliency and reconciliation to address the need to involve and engage Metis Settlements people in wildfire management dialogues;

to the project in , to support the training of 320 participants in wildland firefighting, wildfire resiliency and reconciliation to address the need to involve and engage Metis Settlements people in wildfire management dialogues; $946,330 to Prince Albert Development Corporation Management Co. Ltd.'s project in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan , to support the training of 20 youth in wildfire prevention and mitigation by providing opportunities for skills development and job coaching in the wildland fire industry. This project will aim to address the need identified by the communities to improve local and regional capacity in northern fire-prone regions;

to project in , to support the training of 20 youth in wildfire prevention and mitigation by providing opportunities for skills development and job coaching in the wildland fire industry. This project will aim to address the need identified by the communities to improve local and regional capacity in northern fire-prone regions; $1,579,655 to Whitefeather Community Resource Management Authority's project in Pikangikum, Ontario , to support the training of 144 community members in Type II Wildland Firefighter Training, which aims to address the identified need to develop a firefighting workforce that can be quickly mobilized to increase community preparedness and to support Indigenous-led approaches; and

to project in , to support the training of 144 community members in Type II Wildland Firefighter Training, which aims to address the identified need to develop a firefighting workforce that can be quickly mobilized to increase community preparedness and to support Indigenous-led approaches; and $1,999,999 to the Independent First Nations Alliance's (IFNA) project in Sioux Lookout, Ontario , to support the training of 50 participants while also leveraging partnerships, technology and youth engagement and aiming to address the identified need for additional trained staff and crews in IFNA's remote communities to increase the capacity to manage wildfires locally.

By working with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government is supporting the fight against wildfires in communities across the country.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is part of our commitment to work collaboratively to reduce the impacts of wildfires. We are providing fast-flowing funding to support organizations, community leaders and local governments and agencies to prepare for, prevent, mitigate and manage wildfires."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Wildfires continue to pose a growing threat to our communities. Northern Ontario has not been immune to these challenges, and we must ensure that our frontline responders have the necessary training to protect themselves, the lives of residents and our environment. The Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program – Training Fund will help strengthen wildfire preparedness, including right here in Nickel Belt. By equipping firefighters with advanced skills, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate future risks and enhance community safety. We can all rest easier at night thanks to the brave men and women that put their lives at risk to protect others."

Marc G. Serré

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"As wildfires become more frequent and severe due to climate change, it is essential that we equip our frontline responders with the training they need to protect themselves and our communities. Through this $16.3-million investment in wildfire training, we will strengthen Canada's ability to prevent, manage and respond to these growing threats. This funding will ensure that firefighters and emergency personnel across the country have the skills and expertise necessary to keep Canadians safe."

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury

Quick Facts

The FMWCC Training Fund was launched in 2022 to train 1,000 new community-based firefighters, focusing on Indigenous communities, to increase local fire management capacities and capabilities across Canada .

. The FMWCC Training Fund included a two-year pilot phase that supported 10 training projects valued at $8.2 million and helped inform the design and launch of the full Training Fund in 2024, which offered over $16 million to new applicants. The pilot supported the training of 294 firefighters and 116 fire guardians.

and helped inform the design and launch of the full Training Fund in 2024, which offered over to new applicants. The pilot supported the training of 294 firefighters and 116 fire guardians. The International Association of Fire Fighters Responding to the Interface program also upskilled 323 existing municipal structural firefighters.

The FMWCC Equipment Fund was also launched in 2022 to support provinces and territories to purchase specialized wildfire firefighting equipment including, but not limited to, personal protective equipment, vehicles, mobile units, hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, many of which were used to combat wildfires last season.

Through the FMWCC Equipment Fund, 12 agreements were signed with eligible jurisdictions representing a total funding commitment of $254.3 million over five years.

over five years. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

