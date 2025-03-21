WINNIPEG, MB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Manitobans have a natural choice for cleaner, more affordable home heating: energy-efficient heat pumps. By replacing oil-based heating, heat pumps provide reliable warmth in winter and cooling in summer while lowering home energy costs — all while cutting pollution.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and the Honourable Mike Moyes, Manitoba Environment and Climate Change Minister, announced a federal investment of approximately $7.9 million toward the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program (OHPA) to support climate action in Manitoba and help low- to median-income homeowners reduce their energy bills. Including funds from Efficiency Manitoba, the Manitoba government is contributing up to $2.6 million toward the co-delivery of the OHPA program.

Eligible homeowners can receive an up-front payment of up to $20,000 toward the purchase and installation of a high-efficiency heat pump in homes currently heated with oil, plus a one-time $250 heat pump bonus payment to further help participants with the costs associated to transition from oil heating. More information, including details on eligibility and how to apply, is available on Canada.ca.

Efficiency Manitoba will support this enhanced OHPA program by providing outreach and marketing support as well as a financial contribution toward the installation of ground source and cold-climate air source heat pumps.

The federal government has OHPA program co-delivery arrangements in place in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Yukon. Discussions are also underway with other provinces and territories.

Provinces, territories and the federal government are working together to reduce energy bills and help Canadians reduce their carbon emissions.

Quotes

"Canada is partnering with the Government of Manitoba to make it easier for Manitoba homeowners to replace their expensive oil furnaces with efficient heat pumps, which will save money on annual energy bills, reduce energy use and decrease personal carbon footprints. This investment is helping Manitobans transition to efficient year-round heating and cooling systems and making the cost of living more affordable."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Our government is committed to making life more affordable for Manitobans, and this program will help those who heat their home with oil to save money on their energy bills while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are pleased to partner with the Government of Canada on the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program, which will help Manitoba achieve our goal of supporting 5,000 Manitoba families to heat and cool their homes with heat pumps."

The Honourable Mike Moyes

Manitoba Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Heat pumps can provide clean and energy-efficient heating and cooling. Efficiency Manitoba aims to make accessing incentives to install these systems as easy as possible. We're pleased to work with the provincial and federal governments to support the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program and make upgrading to heat pumps more affordable for Manitobans."

Colleen Kuruluk

CEO of Efficiency Manitoba

Quick facts

The OHPA program was first introduced in November 2022 as a $250-million investment under the Canada Greener Homes Initiative. On February 22, 2023 , the program was opened to pre-registration and was fully launched in late March 2023 , with the first grants being issued shortly thereafter. Every year, on average, a Canadian household participating in the OHPA program saves $1,337 on energy costs and achieves 2.78 tonnes in greenhouse gas reductions. To date, the OHPA program has contributed to reducing 37,719 metric tonnes of greenhouse gases — equivalent to removing 11,574 cars off the road. The OHPA program has received more than 38,700 applications to date nationally.

as a investment under the Canada Greener Homes Initiative. On , the program was opened to pre-registration and was fully launched in late , with the first grants being issued shortly thereafter. This program will support approximately 520 Manitoban households in making the switch from oil heating to an energy-efficient heat pump.

Manitoba has set a target of supporting 5,000 Manitoban families in making the switch to heat their homes with heat pumps.

has set a target of supporting 5,000 Manitoban families in making the switch to heat their homes with heat pumps. Efficiency Manitoba is Manitoba's Crown corporation dedicated to energy efficiency. With legislated long-term energy savings targets to achieve, the organization has diverse programs available to help Manitobans save energy, money and the environment.

is Crown corporation dedicated to energy efficiency. With legislated long-term energy savings targets to achieve, the organization has diverse programs available to help Manitobans save energy, money and the environment. In October 2023 , the federal government announced that it is working with provinces and territories on co-delivery agreements including: increasing OHPA funding up to $15,000 , where up to $5,000 matches supplementary provincial and territorial contributions via co-delivery arrangements; and an upfront payment of $250 for eligible applicants through the Canada Heat Pump Bonus.

, the federal government announced that it is working with provinces and territories on co-delivery agreements including: Heat pumps are one of the best ways for homeowners currently heating with oil to save money on energy bills and fight climate change. Electric heat pumps are energy-efficient heating and cooling systems that provide comfortable temperatures for your home year-round by exchanging heat from outside the home. This results in greater savings for homeowners and reduced energy intake for utilities and grids.

Since 2020, 1,229 Manitoba residents have installed heat pumps using federal government funding.

residents have installed heat pumps using federal government funding. In jurisdictions without co-delivery arrangements, oil-heated households can apply to the national program to receive up to $10,000 in federal OHPA funding for switching to electric heat pumps.

in federal OHPA funding for switching to electric heat pumps. Under Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is taking numerous steps to make life more affordable for Canadians while addressing climate change. This includes the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program, which will support the direct installation of energy efficiency retrofits for Canadian households with low- to median-incomes.

Related information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]