PacifiCan funding will help local businesses to harness data, test new technologies, and bring innovations to global markets by accessing this 'lab in the sky' at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to talented innovators creating technologies needed here in Canada and around the world and driving advancements across industries. To support local businesses and enhance collaboration between industry and academia, the Government of Canada is investing in new technologies to help bring more made-in-B.C. innovations to global markets.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $1.35 million in PacifiCan funding for the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus (UBCO) to create Western Canada's first airborne sensing lab. This lab will help B.C. small and medium-sized businesses develop remote sensing technologies for environmental monitoring, security, and hazard detection.

Remote sensing technologies use sensors to collect data about the Earth's surface without direct contact, offering groundbreaking applications in various industries. With this funding, UBCO will equip a small aircraft with infrared, radar, and hyperspectral sensors, enabling the collection and analysis of high-resolution data.

The airborne sensing lab will help local companies test and refine new technologies, accelerate existing projects and gain a competitive edge in the global sensor data market, which is projected to reach $25 billion by 2027. Many of the lab's key partners are local companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) software that analyzes sensor data, helping to strengthen the Okanagan's growing digital technology sector.

This project builds on the UBC Survive and Thrive Applied Research (STAR) lab, a PacifiCan-funded initiative that is developing high-impact technologies for the health, sports, and defense sectors. The addition of the airborne sensing lab will allow UBC STAR to expand into new areas, such as agriculture and forestry. This expansion will also help Indigenous communities more sustainably manage land and marine resources by providing access to the lab's advanced data collection tools.

Today's investment, made through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program, is expected to generate $4.5 million in revenue, $1 million for research and development, and support more than 10 local small and medium-sized businesses. It will also create training opportunities and high-quality jobs, including for women and youth.

Quotes

"British Columbia is home to incredible talent and innovation, and this investment will help local businesses take their technologies to the next level. By supporting the development of the first airborne sensing lab in Western Canada, we're giving B.C. companies the tools they need to expand into global markets, strengthen the local tech sector, and create new opportunities for collaboration with Indigenous communities. This is a great example of how industry and academia can work together to drive economic growth and sustainability."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"This is a very exciting partnership between UBC research capabilities and leading Okanagan companies. We are delighted to bring the world real innovation from the Okanagan, solving problems here at home while creating export opportunities contributing to the region's economic growth and resilience."

-Dr. Keith Culver, Director UBC STAR, University of British Columbia

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program invests in sectors across British Columbia , building an ecosystem that includes underrepresented groups and allowing companies to innovate locally and compete globally.

