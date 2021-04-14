Government of Canada investment supporting Indigenous economic development in Nunavut

Investment of over $2 million supports Indigenous employment, skills development, infrastructure development and capacity building across Nunavut

IQALUIT, NU, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - As we enter into over a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, communities, and organizations throughout Nunavut and across the territories are continuing to feel the impacts on the economy. That's why the Government of Canada continues to be there to not only support Northern businesses through their challenges, but to also continue to support their recovery by making strategic investments in the foundations and structures already in place to keep the Northern economy going.

In the last year, the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) has been providing direct support to Northern businesses via its relief funding, while also continuing to make strategic investments through its economic development programming to provide businesses with the resources they need to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and to help the economy come back strong in Canada's territories.

CanNor investments support development in Nunavut communities

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, held a roundtable with key partners and highlighted investments of over $2 million that have been made to support eight Indigenous economic development projects which aim to improve growth and diversity across Nunavut, including:

Powerscreen Metrolak Jaw Crusher: Over $487,000 to support the purchase of a rock crusher, enabling the Pond Inlet community to produce its own aggregate for infrastructure projects.

Over to support the purchase of a rock crusher, enabling the community to produce its own aggregate for infrastructure projects. Driver and HEO Training: $450,000 to help develop and implement six new locally delivered driver and heavy equipment operator courses, benefitting Inuit in the Qikiqtaaluk region now and across Nunavut in subsequent years.

to help develop and implement six new locally delivered driver and heavy equipment operator courses, benefitting Inuit in the Qikiqtaaluk region now and across in subsequent years. Baker Lake Welding Shop Training Program: Almost $300,000 towards constructing a welding shop in Baker Lake , and developing and administering a training curriculum providing trainees with the skills to take advantage of local mine operations. This project is expected to create at least 6 full-time jobs and expand a minimum of 2 jobs.

Almost towards constructing a welding shop in , and developing and administering a training curriculum providing trainees with the skills to take advantage of local mine operations. This project is expected to create at least 6 full-time jobs and expand a minimum of 2 jobs. NEDA Annual Training Conference: $264,000 to support the professional development of Nunavut's 25 Community Economic Development Officers (EDOs) through the Annual General Training Conference, improving Nunavut economic development capacity and expertise.

to support the professional development of 25 Community Economic Development Officers (EDOs) through the Annual General Training Conference, improving economic development capacity and expertise. Inuusirvik Community Wellness Hub – Phase 2 : $225,000 to support the completion of the engineering, architectural and geo-technical drawings and documents for the Innusirvik Community Wellness Hub to be built in downtown Iqaluit .

to support the completion of the engineering, architectural and geo-technical drawings and documents for the Innusirvik Community Wellness Hub to be built in downtown . Red Fish Community Arts Studio : $175,000 to help complete the conversion of a heritage building into a Community Arts Studio used by multiple community groups to create and sell locally made artwork, produce in a digital arts studio and house the local radio station.

to help complete the conversion of a heritage building into a Community Arts Studio used by multiple community groups to create and sell locally made artwork, produce in a digital arts studio and house the local radio station. Atiigo Media: $92,100 to support the business expansion of Atiigo's Arctic Stock project, providing a platform to showcase and sell high-quality stock media created by Northern artists.

to support the business expansion of Atiigo's Arctic Stock project, providing a platform to showcase and sell high-quality stock media created by Northern artists. Prime Auto Services: $18,750 to develop a business plan to investigate the feasibility of operating a privately-owned vehicle repair business in Baker Lake .

These investments will provide support to Nunavut businesses, communities, and organizations by increasing their capacity to take advantage of economic opportunities through activities such as business expansions, training, and strategic planning, as well as studies to identify economic potential within the territory. The projects are located in the communities of Baker Lake, Cambridge Bay, Pond Inlet, and Iqaluit.

Investments such as these are positioning the Northern economy for a strong recovery, while supporting the government's commitment to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to previous levels.

"The Government of Canada is continuing its support for economic development opportunities in Nunavut. That is why we are making strategic investments, in partnership, so communities, businesses, and other organizations can develop the skills, acquire equipment, and build infrastructure needed to grow the economy, share their stories, and support well-being. These investments in innovative, locally-led solutions will help create good local jobs for Nunavummiut, both now and in the future."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs



"Our government is investing to ensure Nunavut businesses and organizations continue to grow and expand, even during these challenging times. For over a decade, CanNor has played a pivotal role in supporting the Northern economy and their programs and knowledge will be even more valuable now as we begin to shift to post-pandemic economic development."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor

The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's programs, which support projects promoting sustainable community economic development, enhancing business development and growth, and facilitating innovation.

