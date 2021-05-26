OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

During her visit to the Québec Maple Syrup Producers Annual General Meeting, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of $1.76 million over the next two years (2021-2023) to support the export efforts of Quebec's maple industry. The funding, which is provided under the federal AgriMarketing program, will help implement advertising and promotional activities in Germany and the UK. A digital communications strategy will also be developed to target the Japanese market and will focus on consumer education and awareness through virtual activities.

The investment builds on a previous federal investment through the AgriMarketing Program, which helped Québec Maple Syrup Producers successfully tap into these markets between 2018 and 2021.

Maple syrup is an iconic Canadian sweet treat that more of the world deserves to taste. Increasing consumer awareness of our delicious maple products will help grow key export markets and boost sales.

Quotes

"Québec Maple Syrup Producers work meticulously to ensure that each batch is of the highest quality. Their work has made Quebec and Canada famous for our maple syrup. This federal support will allow them to continue to promote their maple products all around the world."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The considerable marketing efforts we have made over the past several years are paying off. In particular, our exports to Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan have been growing steadily since 2018. We are delighted that the government recognizes all our hard work and continues to support us in expanding the markets for maple products"

- Serge Beaulieu, President, Québec Maple Syrup Producers

Quick Facts

The number of maple taps has tripled over the past 30 years, resulting in a much more accessible product on the world stage. Maple syrup production in 2019 increased by 34.8% compared to the 2018 harvest, reaching an all-time high in Canada of 13.2 million gallons. Of this production, Quebec alone accounted for 91.1%, or 12 million gallons, of the Canadian crop.

Quebec exports of maple products were valued at nearly $500 million in 2020 rising by almost 20% compared to 2019. Quebec exports to Germany, the UK, and Japan have grown by $20.7 million since 2018.

The AgriMarketing Program supports industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high quality and safe food. The Program also helps industry maintain domestic market.

reputation for high quality and safe food. The Program also helps industry maintain domestic market. Québec Maple Syrup Producers represents 11,300 maple producers and 7,400 enterprises. Its mission is to promote the interests of Québec maple producers and to develop the production and sales of Québec maple products to their full potential, while respecting the principles of sustainable development.

Additional Links

Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

Québec Maple Syrup Producers

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

