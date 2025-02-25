SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - With the longest coastline on the planet and approximately 20% of the world's freshwater resources, Canada is home to incredibly diverse aquatic ecosystems. However, ecosystem threats are on the rise. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. Aquatic invasive species can spread quickly, compete with native species, alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages.

Today, during Invasive Species Awareness Week, the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced more than $3.7 million in contribution funding for seven multi-year projects to combat aquatic invasive species across the country. This funding is a result of a national call for proposals under the $8.75 million Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund (AISPF).

The AISPF aims to strengthen partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the general public. These partnerships will facilitate on-the-ground, preventative actions against aquatic invasive species, as well as education, outreach, detection and response activities.

Today's announcement took place at the Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec's (RNCREQ) first National Forum on Aquatic Invasive Species (in French only). RNCREQ received $644,500 in directed AISPF funding in 2023 towards a multi-year project to support regional and interregional collaboration and knowledge sharing within the Province of Quebec, including the creation of this forum. The forum aims to improve prevention and management methods for aquatic invasive species by using the most recent scientific advances.

Prevention is the most efficient and cost-effective way of managing aquatic invasive species. That is why Invasive Species Awareness Week is so important. Each year it aims to raise awareness among Canadians regarding the threat of invasive species, and what they can do to help prevent their introduction and spread. Canadians should always clean, drain and dry their watercraft and equipment after leaving a body of water. And they should never let loose any pets, plants, live bait or food, or sportfish into new bodies of water, drains, or the ocean.

Quotes

"Canada is a unique place with magnificent landscapes and waterways. It's crucial that we work together to protect our ecosystems, especially from invasive species. I am pleased to announce an investment of over $3.7 million for seven Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund projects that will prevent the introduction, spread and establishment of aquatic invasive species in our waters."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our large bodies of water in the Eastern Townships are being hit hard by the threat of biodiversity loss. Through the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund (AISPF), we are supporting the collaborative efforts of our environmental organizations, such as the Conseil régional en environnement de l'Estrie and all regional partners, to find sustainable solutions to protect our lakes and rivers. It is as part of this funding that Sherbrooke hosted the very first National Forum on Aquatic Invasive Species, where I was very proud to announce support for several new projects to combat the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species across Canada. It is by working together that we will protect our biodiversity."

The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of National Revenue

"It is time to standardize our actions and regulations to effectively and sustainably fight against the many aquatic invasive species currently present in our lakes and rivers. While several local initiatives are emerging thanks to the commitment of local residents' associations, environmental organizations and municipalities, it is essential to go further. There is a growing need for a regionally coordinated approach to identify priority species and common means of action for prevention, inventory, and control."

Martin Vaillancourt, Director General, Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec

Quick Facts

In addition to the seven projects announced today, two projects from the national call for proposals were previously announced. This brings the current funding total from the national call for proposals to $4.6 million . $400,000 in contribution funding for the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to conduct invasive mussel early detection and monitoring as part of British Columbia's Invasive Mussel Defence Program. $500,000 in contribution funding for the Comité ZIP des Îles-de-la-Madeleine to combat the spread of aquatic invasive species in the Magdalen Islands, including European Green Crab and Yellow Tunicate.

. Aquatic invasive species are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution. They have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society, and human health.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada collaborates with partners across Canada to prevent their introduction, establishment and spread in our waterways.

Related Products:

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Andrew Richardson, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]