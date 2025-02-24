TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life cost less for Canadians. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in strategic infrastructure projects to strengthen supply chains and ensure Canadian consumers have access to the affordable goods they need, when they need them.

Today, on behalf of the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, announced an investment of up to $87.1 million to the Port of Trois-Rivières, under the National Trade Corridors Fund. The project consists of the construction of the new Pier 16 and the reconstruction of Pier 17. Grain and cereal transportation activities will be relocated to Pier 16, while Pier 17 will be dedicated exclusively for unloading aluminum, calcined coke, and alumina.

These enhancements will improve the flow of cargo traffic, reduce port congestion, and boost overall efficiency at the Port. The Port will be better equipped to support and grow the economy in Trois-Rivières and Quebec.

Quotes

"Consumers, workers, and small businesses benefit from efficient and reliable supply chains. By improving the efficiency of cargo movement at the Port of Trois-Rivières, we are supporting the growth of our economy and ensuring that Canada's trade routes remain competitive on the global stage. This will make life cost less for Canadians and Quebecers."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"This investment in the Port of Trois-Rivières is crucial for enhancing the reliability of our transportation system. By modernizing our infrastructure, we are not only improving the movement of goods but also supporting Canadian families by ensuring they have access to affordable products when they need them. This project exemplifies our commitment to strengthening supply chains and promoting economic growth for all Canadians."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Port of Trois-Rivières is a key player in major industrial sectors such as aluminum and agri-food. The project to modernize Piers 16 and 17 will make a significant contribution to the resilience of the Canadian supply chain for these primary sectors of activity, which are essential to our society and its economy. The Government of Canada's contribution will also help optimize the Port's traffic flow and integrate new technologies to build the Port of tomorrow, today."

Gaétan Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer

Port of Trois-Rivières

Quick facts

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government makes investments to strengthen Canada's supply chains, promote economic growth, and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets, which helps make life cost less for Canadians.

supply chains, promote economic growth, and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets, which helps make life cost less for Canadians. An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada .

. Since 2017, a total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects that support improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

has been committed to projects that support improvements to roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

Related product

National Trade Corridors Fund Backgrounder

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]