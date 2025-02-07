The Government of Canada announces $24.2 million in funding for sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities across the country

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in building strong and healthy communities across the country.

The transformative power of sport is key to achieving this goal. Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced the 2024–2026 funding recipients for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program.

The $24.2-million investment will support 119 Indigenous-led projects, expanding access to sport and physical activity for communities from coast to coast to coast. These initiatives will prioritize culturally relevant and community-designed programming to empower Indigenous people, including youth, women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and persons with disabilities.

In Vancouver, approximately $642,000 will be invested in seven Indigenous-led projects aimed at expanding access to sport and physical activity.

Since 2019, the SSDIC program, in collaboration with Indigenous-led organizations and governments, has benefited hundreds of communities across Canada.

Please consult the backgrounders for a detailed list of 2024–2026 Stream One, Stream Two and Stream Three recipients.

Quotes

"Sport unites communities, builds strong bonds and promotes healthier lives. The Government of Canada is proud to support Indigenous-led initiatives that provide culturally relevant sport opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples nationwide. Through the SSDIC program, Indigenous partners are breaking down barriers and creating lasting, positive change through sport."

—The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Sport connects communities. This $24.2-million investment in Indigenous-led sport programs reinforces our commitment to culturally relevant, community-designed initiatives that expand access to sport and physical activity nationwide. In Vancouver, nearly $642,000 supports seven projects developed by Indigenous organizations that build stronger, healthier communities."

—The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

"The Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) values the commitment of Sport Canada to the Sport and Social Development in Indigenous Communities funding streams. These investments empower Indigenous-led initiatives that break down barriers and create opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to engage in sport, physical activity and recreation. These funding streams play a crucial role in addressing Indigenous calls for action and justice, fostering leadership, strengthening relationships, and enriching the holistic well-being of Indigenous youth and communities nationwide. As the national voice for Indigenous sport, physical activity and recreation, the ASC is proud to be part of this transformative work, championing the growth of strong, vibrant communities through sport and social development."

—Vanessa McGregor, Executive Director, Aboriginal Sport Circle

"We are incredibly grateful to Minister Duguid and Sport Canada for this funding, which provides critical resources for us to deliver a broad range of community-based sport development and health promotion programs throughout British Columbia. With these funds, we are able to collaborate with Indigenous communities and sport and physical activity sector partners to design programs that reduce barriers and increase access to culturally relevant initiatives that advance the health and well-being of Indigenous youth and families throughout the province."

—Rick Brant, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC)

Quick Facts

Sport for social development is defined as the intentional use of sport or physical activity to achieve social outcomes.





The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19, 38 and 66, and with Calls for Justice 3.1 and 7.3 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.





Stream One: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $10.6 million will be distributed to the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) and the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) to develop sports community programming.



Stream Two: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $7.1 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations to support projects that promote sport and recreation in Indigenous communities. These investments will be delivered through 55 projects across the country.



Stream Three: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $6.25 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations that provide opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in meaningful sports activities. Drawn from the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Stream Three social development goals focus on physical and mental health, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity (2SLGBTQI+). These investments will be delivered through 50 projects across the country.



Related Products

Backgrounder: 2024-2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream One Funded Applicants

Detailed list of 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream One recipients:

Region Recipient Newfoundland and Labrador Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle Newfoundland Labrador New Brunswick Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick National Aboriginal Sport Circle Northwest Territories Indigenous Sports Circle of the Northwest Territories Quebec Commission de la santé et des services sociaux des Premières Nations du Québec et du Labrador Prince Edward Island Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Inc. Saskatchewan Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Nunavut Government of Nunavut Ontario Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario Alberta Indigenous Sport Council Alberta British Columbia ISPARC Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council Manitoba Manitoba Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Council Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw-Kina'matnewey Yukon Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle

Backgrounder: 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two Funded Applicants

Detailed list of 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Two recipients:

Region Recipient Prince Edward Island Aboriginal Women's Association of PEI Inc, Prince Edward Island Lennox Island First Nation Saskatchewan All Nations Hope Network Saskatchewan Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation Saskatchewan Nekaneet First Nation Saskatchewan Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation Saskatchewan Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation Manitoba Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc. for Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty 2 Territory Manitoba Food Matters Manitoba Manitoba Neemu Egwah Inc. Manitoba Shawenim Abinoojiii Inc. British Columbia Aqam Community British Columbia Fort Nelson First Nation British Columbia Ktunaxa Nation Council Society British Columbia Malahat First Nation British Columbia NEC Native Education College British Columbia Nuu-chah-nulth Youth Warrior Family Society British Columbia Rising Tide Surf Society British Columbia Squamish Indian Band 555 (Squamish Nation) British Columbia Stein Valley Nlakapamux School Society – Number S-37383 Alberta Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Alberta Cousins Skateboard Community Association Alberta Gift Lake Métis Settlement Alberta Canadian Native Friendship Centre Alberta Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority Alberta Mikisew Cree First Nation Alberta Transplant Amputee Native Support in Alberta Society Alberta Tsuut'ina Nation Quebec Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière Quebec Eeyou Istchee Sports and Recreation Association Quebec Cree First Nation of Waswanipi Quebec Cree Nation of Chisasibi -1 Quebec Inukrock Climbers Club Quebec Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre Quebec Northern Village of Puvirnituq Newfoundland and Labrador Elmastukwek Archery Club Inc. Newfoundland and Labrador Port au Port Indian Band Inc. Newfoundland and Labrador Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation New Brunswick Fort Folly First Nation New Brunswick Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc. Ontario Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation 209 Ontario Nipissing First Nation Ontario Pikangikum First Nation Ontario Sagamok Anishnawbek Ontario Indigenous Roots Ottawa Association Ontario Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority Northwest Territories Déline Got'ine Government Northwest Territories Incorporated Hamlet of Tulita Yukon Liard First Nation Yukon Village of Teslin Nunavut Municipality of Iqaluit Nunavut Recreation and Parks Association of Nunavut Nova Scotia Pictou Landing First Nation Band Council Nova Scotia The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

Backgrounder: 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Three Funded Applicants

Detailed list of 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Three recipients:

Region Recipient Manitoba Ikayuqtiit Incorporated Manitoba 2Spirit Manitoba Inc. Manitoba Infinity Women Secretariat Inc. Manitoba Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc. Manitoba Sagkeeng Child and Family Services Inc. Prince Edward Island Abegweit First Nation Prince Edward Island Lennox Island First Nation British Columbia BC Indigenous Housing Society British Columbia Canoe Cultures Society British Columbia Carrier Sekani Family Services British Columbia Indigenous Physical Activity & Cultural Circle British Columbia Aqam Community British Columbia Musqueam Indian Band British Columbia Red Earth Medicine: Foundation of Indigenous Ways of Knowing British Columbia Red Girl Rising Movement Society British Columbia Squamish Indian Band 555 (Squamish Nation) British Columbia Terry Lee Canoe Club/Docks Community Paddling Society Quebec Bande Indienne des Micmacs de Gaspé Quebec Conseil des Abénakis d'Odanak Quebec Cree Nation of Mistissini Quebec Institut Tshakapesh Quebec Nemaska Quebec Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Quebec Oujé-Bougoumou Quebec Waswanipi New Brunswick Bilijk New Brunswick Burnt Church Sports Association Ontario Hamilton Regional Indian Centre Ontario Kenora Chiefs Advisory Inc. Ontario Minwaashin Lodge: Indigenous Women's Support Centre Ontario Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group Alberta Fort McMurray 468 First Nation Alberta Gift Lake Métis Settlement Alberta Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority Ltd. Alberta SaKaeah North Alberta Samson Cree Nation 3 Alberta Whitefish Lake Band #128 Saskatchewan File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Inc. Saskatchewan Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation Saskatchewan Buffalo River Dene Nation Saskatchewan Standing Buffalo Saskatchewan Whitecap Dakota Nation Nova Scotia Wagmatcook Band Nova Scotia We'koqma'q First Nation Northwest Territories Northern Games Society Yukon Council for Yukon First Nations Nunavut Sport Nunavut Newfoundland and Labrador Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Newfoundland and Labrador St. George's Indian Band

