Government of Canada investing $24.2 million in Indigenous sport programs to empower First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities Français

Canadian Heritage

Feb 07, 2025, 17:00 ET

The Government of Canada announces $24.2 million in funding for sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities across the country

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in building strong and healthy communities across the country.

The transformative power of sport is key to achieving this goal. Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced the 2024–2026 funding recipients for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program.

The $24.2-million investment will support 119 Indigenous-led projects, expanding access to sport and physical activity for communities from coast to coast to coast. These initiatives will prioritize culturally relevant and community-designed programming to empower Indigenous people, including youth, women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and persons with disabilities.

In Vancouver, approximately $642,000 will be invested in seven Indigenous-led projects aimed at expanding access to sport and physical activity.

Since 2019, the SSDIC program, in collaboration with Indigenous-led organizations and governments, has benefited hundreds of communities across Canada.

Please consult the backgrounders for a detailed list of 2024–2026 Stream One, Stream Two and Stream Three recipients.

Quotes

"Sport unites communities, builds strong bonds and promotes healthier lives. The Government of Canada is proud to support Indigenous-led initiatives that provide culturally relevant sport opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples nationwide. Through the SSDIC program, Indigenous partners are breaking down barriers and creating lasting, positive change through sport."

     —The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Sport connects communities. This $24.2-million investment in Indigenous-led sport programs reinforces our commitment to culturally relevant, community-designed initiatives that expand access to sport and physical activity nationwide. In Vancouver, nearly $642,000 supports seven projects developed by Indigenous organizations that build stronger, healthier communities."

     —The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

"The Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) values the commitment of Sport Canada to the Sport and Social Development in Indigenous Communities funding streams. These investments empower Indigenous-led initiatives that break down barriers and create opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to engage in sport, physical activity and recreation. These funding streams play a crucial role in addressing Indigenous calls for action and justice, fostering leadership, strengthening relationships, and enriching the holistic well-being of Indigenous youth and communities nationwide. As the national voice for Indigenous sport, physical activity and recreation, the ASC is proud to be part of this transformative work, championing the growth of strong, vibrant communities through sport and social development."

     —Vanessa McGregor, Executive Director, Aboriginal Sport Circle

"We are incredibly grateful to Minister Duguid and Sport Canada for this funding, which provides critical resources for us to deliver a broad range of community-based sport development and health promotion programs throughout British Columbia. With these funds, we are able to collaborate with Indigenous communities and sport and physical activity sector partners to design programs that reduce barriers and increase access to culturally relevant initiatives that advance the health and well-being of Indigenous youth and families throughout the province."

     —Rick Brant, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC)

Quick Facts

  • Sport for social development is defined as the intentional use of sport or physical activity to achieve social outcomes.

  • The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19, 38 and 66, and with Calls for Justice 3.1 and 7.3 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

  • The SSDIC component of the Sport Support Program has three funding streams.

    • Stream One: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $10.6 million will be distributed to the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) and the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) to develop sports community programming.

    • Stream Two: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $7.1 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations to support projects that promote sport and recreation in Indigenous communities. These investments will be delivered through 55 projects across the country.

    • Stream Three: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $6.25 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations that provide opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in meaningful sports activities. Drawn from the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Stream Three social development goals focus on physical and mental health, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity (2SLGBTQI+). These investments will be delivered through 50 projects across the country.

Backgrounder: 2024-2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream One Funded Applicants

Detailed list of 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream One recipients:

Region

Recipient

Newfoundland and Labrador   

Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle Newfoundland Labrador

New Brunswick

Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick

National

Aboriginal Sport Circle

Northwest Territories

Indigenous Sports Circle of the Northwest Territories

Quebec

Commission de la santé et des services sociaux des Premières Nations du Québec et du Labrador  

Prince Edward Island

Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Inc.

Saskatchewan

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

Nunavut

Government of Nunavut

Ontario

Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario

Alberta

Indigenous Sport Council Alberta

British Columbia

ISPARC Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council

Manitoba

Manitoba Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Council

Nova Scotia

Mi'kmaw-Kina'matnewey

Yukon

Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle

Backgrounder: 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two Funded Applicants

Detailed list of 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Two recipients:

Region

Recipient

Prince Edward Island

Aboriginal Women's Association of PEI Inc,

Prince Edward Island

Lennox Island First Nation

Saskatchewan

All Nations Hope Network

Saskatchewan

Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation

Saskatchewan

Nekaneet First Nation

Saskatchewan

Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation

Saskatchewan

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation

Manitoba

Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc. for Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty 2 Territory  

Manitoba

Food Matters Manitoba

Manitoba

Neemu Egwah Inc.

Manitoba

Shawenim Abinoojiii Inc.

British Columbia

Aqam Community

British Columbia

Fort Nelson First Nation

British Columbia

Ktunaxa Nation Council Society

British Columbia

Malahat First Nation

British Columbia

NEC Native Education College

British Columbia

Nuu-chah-nulth Youth Warrior Family Society

British Columbia

Rising Tide Surf Society

British Columbia

Squamish Indian Band 555 (Squamish Nation)

British Columbia

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School Society – Number S-37383

Alberta

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

Alberta

Cousins Skateboard Community Association

Alberta

Gift Lake Métis Settlement

Alberta

Canadian Native Friendship Centre

Alberta

Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority

Alberta

Mikisew Cree First Nation

Alberta

Transplant Amputee Native Support in Alberta Society

Alberta

Tsuut'ina Nation

Quebec

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière

Quebec

Eeyou Istchee Sports and Recreation Association

Quebec

Cree First Nation of Waswanipi

Quebec

Cree Nation of Chisasibi -1

Quebec

Inukrock Climbers Club

Quebec

Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre

Quebec

Northern Village of Puvirnituq

Newfoundland and Labrador   

Elmastukwek Archery Club Inc.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Port au Port Indian Band Inc.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

New Brunswick

Fort Folly First Nation

New Brunswick

Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc.

Ontario

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation 209

Ontario

Nipissing First Nation

Ontario

Pikangikum First Nation

Ontario

Sagamok Anishnawbek

Ontario

Indigenous Roots Ottawa Association

Ontario

Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority

Northwest Territories

Déline Got'ine Government

Northwest Territories

Incorporated Hamlet of Tulita

Yukon

Liard First Nation

Yukon

Village of Teslin

Nunavut

Municipality of Iqaluit

Nunavut

Recreation and Parks Association of Nunavut

Nova Scotia

Pictou Landing First Nation Band Council

Nova Scotia

The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

Backgrounder: 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Three Funded Applicants

Detailed list of 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) Stream Three recipients:

Region

Recipient

Manitoba

Ikayuqtiit Incorporated

Manitoba

2Spirit Manitoba Inc.

Manitoba

Infinity Women Secretariat Inc.

Manitoba

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc.

Manitoba

Sagkeeng Child and Family Services Inc.

Prince Edward Island

Abegweit First Nation

Prince Edward Island

Lennox Island First Nation

British Columbia

BC Indigenous Housing Society

British Columbia

Canoe Cultures Society

British Columbia

Carrier Sekani Family Services

British Columbia

Indigenous Physical Activity & Cultural Circle

British Columbia

Aqam Community

British Columbia

Musqueam Indian Band

British Columbia

Red Earth Medicine: Foundation of Indigenous Ways of Knowing  

British Columbia

Red Girl Rising Movement Society

British Columbia

Squamish Indian Band 555 (Squamish Nation)

British Columbia

Terry Lee Canoe Club/Docks Community Paddling Society

Quebec

Bande Indienne des Micmacs de Gaspé

Quebec

Conseil des Abénakis d'Odanak

Quebec

Cree Nation of Mistissini

Quebec

Institut Tshakapesh

Quebec

Nemaska

Quebec

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake

Quebec

Oujé-Bougoumou

Quebec

Waswanipi

New Brunswick

Bilijk

New Brunswick

Burnt Church Sports Association

Ontario

Hamilton Regional Indian Centre

Ontario

Kenora Chiefs Advisory Inc.

Ontario

Minwaashin Lodge: Indigenous Women's Support Centre

Ontario

Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group

Alberta

Fort McMurray 468 First Nation

Alberta

Gift Lake Métis Settlement

Alberta

Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority Ltd.

Alberta

SaKaeah North

Alberta

Samson Cree Nation 3

Alberta

Whitefish Lake Band #128

Saskatchewan

File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Inc.

Saskatchewan

Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan

Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation

Saskatchewan

Buffalo River Dene Nation

Saskatchewan

Standing Buffalo

Saskatchewan

Whitecap Dakota Nation

Nova Scotia

Wagmatcook Band

Nova Scotia

We'koqma'q First Nation

Northwest Territories

Northern Games Society

Yukon

Council for Yukon First Nations

Nunavut

Sport Nunavut

Newfoundland and Labrador   

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. George's Indian Band

