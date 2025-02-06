Government of Canada introduces new National Cyber Security Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Technology is an integral part of our lives that has become increasingly linked to critical infrastructure and the services we rely on daily like our hospitals, transit systems, energy suppliers, and telecommunications systems. Along with this connectedness come cyber threats, including cybercrime, that are evolving rapidly and creating greater impacts on our national, economic, and continental security.

That is why the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, announced today the Government of Canada's new National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS), which provides a new approach to how we will keep people in Canada and Canadian businesses and services safe in a rapidly changing digital world. Through this Strategy and its associated future action plans, the Government of Canada will continue to protect Canada's national security and economy, deter cyber threat actors, and promote international rules-based behaviour in cyberspace .

The new NCSS: Securing Canada's Digital Future focuses on a whole-of-society approach to cyber security. This, considering that all segments of society have a role to play in building our collective resilience to Cyber threats. The Strategy outlines Canada's long-term plan to improve partnerships across all levels of government, law enforcement, industry, Indigenous communities, academia and our international allies to reduce critical infrastructure disruptions to services that people in Canada rely on every day. It will facilitate faster information sharing and ensure that all partners are taking the necessary measures to prevent cyber incidents. It will fund initiatives to improve the nation's cyber security, including awareness and education programs for children and youth to ensure they can fully participate in a digital age, while being resilient and prepared.

This new Strategy supports Canada-U.S. cross-border critical infrastructure and cyber resilience as well, and more closely aligns our approach to cyber security with our U.S. partners and other international allies, ensuring Canada remains a safe place to live and work online.

In an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape and amidst emerging technologies we will ensure that our cyberspace is safe, open, secure, stable, and accessible to all Canadians, so that our citizens and our nation can fully benefit from a secure digital world.

Quote

"Canada must continue to be a leader in cyber security, especially in the face of persistent and ongoing cyber threats. The new National Cyber Security Strategy demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to a whole-of-society and agile approach to protecting our nation's cyber security for citizens across our great country, for Canadian businesses and for essential cross-border services and critical infrastructure."

- The Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

According to the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026 , malicious cyber threat actors present a persistent threat to Canadians' safety and Canada's economic prosperity and national security. Cybercriminals will continue to target Canadians and Canada's critical infrastructure and essential services through fraud , scams and ransomware.

, malicious cyber threat actors present a persistent threat to Canadians' safety and economic prosperity and national security. Cybercriminals will continue to target Canadians and critical infrastructure and essential services through , scams and ransomware. The new National Cyber Security Strategy builds on the successes of the 2018 Strategy, which saw the creation of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security based within the Communications Security Establishment, and the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre under the stewardship of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

As an initial step to strengthen relationships with academia, on December 13, 2024 , the Government of Canada announced financial support for the establishment of a Cyber Attribution Data Centre at the University of New Brunswick .

, the Government of announced financial support for the establishment of a Cyber Attribution Data Centre at the . On May 12, 2023 , the Government of Canada published the Federal Cyber Incident Response Plan, which provides coordination protocols for responding to cyber security events or incidents affecting non-GC systems.

, the Government of published the Federal Cyber Incident Response Plan, which provides coordination protocols for responding to cyber security events or incidents affecting non-GC systems. The new NCSS is coupled with an initial investment of $37.8M over 6 years.

Related Products

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Alice Hansen, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613 991-0657, [email protected]