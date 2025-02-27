MONCTON, NB, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, Fisheries and Oceans Canada concluded the 2nd International Fishing Gear Innovation Summit in Moncton, New Brunswick. This solutions-driven forum showcased the leadership of Canada's fish harvesting community in protecting the economic prosperity of Canada's fisheries and coastal communities while finding ways to improve protections for marine species and habitats, including endangered whales.

During this two-day event, over 200 harvesters, technical experts, Indigenous groups, regulators, academia, and other partners from around the world shared knowledge about a range of innovative solutions to address abandoned, lost, or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ghost gear) and advance fishing gear technology to reduce the risk of whale entanglements.

These discussions provided valuable takeaways that will guide our work on Canada's Whalesafe Gear Strategy which will be finalized in Spring 2025. Information shared at the Summit will also inform the development of ghost gear-specific regulation and policy to further prevent gear loss. In the coming months, the Department will hold consultations about the development of responsible gear management regulations to further reduce gear loss while supporting sustainable fisheries.

The International Fishing Gear Innovation Summit is just one of Canada's commitments to combat lost fishing gear and support the transition to fishing gear that is safer for whales. Other commitments include Canada's upcoming Whalesafe Gear Strategy, the United Nations Environment Programme's Global Partnership on Plastic Pollution and Marine Litter and the Global Ghost Gear Initiative.

Quotes

"Canada is a global leader in protecting oceans and marine life, and part of what has driven our success is our collaboration with fish harvesters and partners who are testing new technologies and finding solutions to address marine mammal entanglements. The conversations and diverse perspectives over this past week with harvesters and experts in Canada and around the world will help inform our work to support clean, sustainable oceans and thriving fisheries for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Canada has invested more than $20 million to develop, test and pilot more whalesafe fishing gear, to help reduce the risk of marine mammal entanglements, and more than $58.3 million to combat ghost gear through innovation and technology projects to track, find, and retrieve lost fishing gear.

has invested more than to develop, test and pilot more whalesafe fishing gear, to help reduce the risk of marine mammal entanglements, and more than to combat ghost gear through innovation and technology projects to track, find, and retrieve lost fishing gear. Since 2020, the Ghost Gear Fund has supported the retrieval of 40,936 units of gear, accounting for more than 2,474 tonnes of abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear removed from Canada's waters, as well as 926 km of rope.

waters, as well as 926 km of rope. The Whalesafe Gear Strategy will be finalized in Spring 2025 following extensive engagement with fish harvesters, gear manufacturers, whale experts and Indigenous groups. The five year strategy will guide the implementation of innovative fishing gear in commercial fisheries across Canada to reduce the impacts of whale entanglements, while supporting sustainable modern fisheries.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Andrew Richardson, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]