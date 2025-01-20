QUÉBEC, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in its historic sites to ensure they are preserved and last for future generations.

The Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and Quebec Lieutenant, announces the addition of a new monument at Place George‑V in Québec, to pay tribute to the important contribution made by First Nations in defending their territories, which are now Canada, and specifically the city of Québec.

The theme of the monument is "valiant fighters and essential allies" and it was designed in collaboration with the Huron‑Wendat Nation and the Innu Nation (of Essipit and Mashteuiatsh). It figures prominently on the Place George‑V commemorative walkway, alongside other existing military monuments.

An official inauguration ceremony for the monument will take place in late spring.

In 2023, Public Services and Procurement Canada unveiled the restored Place George‑V, successfully combining its military commemorative vocation with the use of the site for major cultural and sporting events, which generate significant economic spin-offs for the region.

The Place George‑V restoration project was the final step in the full development of the Voltigeurs de Québec Drill Hall National Historic Site of Canada, following the Armoury's reconstruction in 2018.

Quotes

"This important addition to Place George‑V honours the First Nations who were part of efforts to defend the land and contributes to the federal government's commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. It will also increase public awareness and knowledge of Indigenous Peoples and their history."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"This monument stands as a tribute to the courage and vital contributions of First Nations in the defense of these lands. Through our collaboration with the Huron-Wendat and Innu Nations, we pay homage to their indispensable role in shaping this country's history and reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation. The city of Québec holds deep meaning for many, reminding us that understanding our past is key to moving forward. Monuments like this inspire reflection and foster our growth as a society, ensuring that the stories that define our nation endure."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"This monument is a heartfelt tribute to the exceptional contribution of First Nations in colonial, modern and contemporary wars. It is a testament to their courage, strength and respect for alliances, which have left their mark on history. This symbolic gesture on Onyonhwentsïio', our magnificent territory, commemorates our Wendat ancestors and recognizes the vital role played by First Nations in defending values and peace, here and around the world."

Pierre Picard

Grand Chief of the Wendat Nation

"The Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan and Innu First Nation of Essipit are pleased to have collaborated on the creation of this plaque commemorating First Nations' involvement in the war effort. This project is a prime example of reconciliation with First Nations, whose role in defending this country has too often been overlooked."



Gilbert Dominique Martin Dufour

Chief of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation Chief of the Innu First Nation of Essipit

Quick facts



The monument is valued at approximately $150,000 (taxes included), including design, production and installation.

(taxes included), including design, production and installation. The stone and bronze materials used are in keeping with existing monuments.

The text on the bronze plaque highlights the important role that First Nations have played and continue to play in defending the land.

Place George‑V is closely linked to the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, as recognized by different heritage designations attributed to the Armoury.

Before the 2008 fire at the Armoury, Place George‑V was mainly used by National Defence as a commemorative site and as a space for ceremonial military events.

Associated links

Place George‑V: Restoration - Canada.ca

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, 343‑573‑1846, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819‑420‑5501, [email protected].