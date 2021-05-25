The Government of Canada, through its Action Plan for Official Languages, invests more than $3.6 million in 23 British Columbia organizations that support official languages.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Linguistic duality is at the heart of our society's identity and diversity. The Government of Canada continues to lead by example in promoting a bilingual Canada, making strategic investments that strengthen and celebrate diversity through the use of English and French.

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), announced today that the Government of Canada has invested $3.6 million in 2020-2021 in 23 British Columbia organizations. This represents a 46-percent funding increase since 2018 and has also allowed one of these organizations, la Société historique francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, to receive funding for the first time. These funds will allow la Société to research, preserve, enhance and share the cultural heritage of Francophone British Columbians. Parliamentary Secretary Lalonde made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

The Action Plan for Official Languages investment provides financial stability to many organizations, giving them the tools to deliver existing programs, realize new growth opportunities as well as invest and strengthen services.

"Canada's official language minority communities are part of the social fabric of our country, made up of many small, dedicated organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our Francophone populations. Our $3.6 million in support of 23 community organizations that support official languages across British Columbia will help them strengthen Francophone institutions in the province. More than ever, the Government of Canada has a role to play in protecting linguistic rights and bilingualism from coast to coast to coast."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"In every part of Canada, official language minority communities are working to keep their language and cultures strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in securing Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction while ensuring access to services, resources as well as cultural and linguistic activities."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)

"Thanks to this Government of Canada funding, especially with the most recent 2018-2023 agreement, we are able to support our communities and ensure the influence of the Francophone population in British Columbia and beyond. We are very grateful for this. It shows the government's commitment to French as an official language. This partnership, which we have enjoyed over the past several years and that continues to develop, lets us dream of a brighter future. It's when our efforts are united—at the national and local levels—that we are able to work toward a future reflecting our image, supported by the modernization of the Official Languages Act and the vitality of our communities."

— Padminee Chundunsing, President, Fédération des francophones de la Colombie-Britannique

In British Columbia, French is the first official language of 1.4 percent of the population Seven percent of residents can speak both English and French. Nearly 6,000 students study in French-language schools in the province, a 25-percent increase over the past five years.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

On February 19, 2021, in the document English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed $392 million to support official language minority communities across the country. This investment aims to achieve greater levels of bilingualism, make high-quality post-secondary minority-language education available across Canada, support the construction, renovation and expansion of the educational and community spaces that serve official language minority communities and modernize the Official Languages Act.

IN 2020–2021 ASSEMBLÉE FRANCOPHONE DES RETRAITÉ(E)S ET AÎNÉ(E)S DE LA COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE $40,000 $52,615 ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES DES KOOTENAYS OUEST $65,000 $88,000 ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES DE NANAIMO $60,000 $98,000 ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES ET FRANCOPHILES DU NORD-OUEST $50,000 $100,000 ALLIANCE FRANCOPHONE ET FRANCOPHILE DU GREATER VANCOUVER & FRASER VALLEY $38,000 $65,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCOPHONE DE KAMLOOPS $50,000 $80,000 CAMPBELL RIVER FRANCOPHONE ASSOCIATION $60,000 $89,950 CANADIAN PARENTS FOR FRENCH - BRITISH COLUMBIA & YUKON BRANCH $303,760 $364,512 CENTRE CULTUREL FRANCOPHONE DE L'OKANAGAN $65,000 $88,000 CENTRE CULTUREL FRANCOPHONE DE VANCOUVER $175,000 $352,500 CLUB BON ACCUEIL $55,000 $76,000 CONSEIL CULTUREL ET ARTISTIQUE FRANCOPHONE DE LA COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE $100,000 $145,000 CONSEIL JEUNESSE FRANCOPHONE DE LA COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE $85,000 $160,000 FÉDÉRATION DES FRANCOPHONES DE LA COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE $624,000 $748,800 FÉDÉRATION DES PARENTS FRANCOPHONES DE COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE $150,000 $180,000 LA BOUSSOLE, CENTRE COMMUNAUTAIRE SOCIÉTÉ $65,000 $78,000 LE CERCLE DES CANADIENS FRANÇAIS DE PRINCE GEORGE $65,000 $118,000 RÉSEAU-FEMMES COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE $85,000 $102,000 SOCIÉTÉ FRANCOPHONE DE MAILLARDVILLE $105,000 $175,000 SOCIÉTÉ FRANCOPHONE DE VICTORIA $110,000 $187,000 SOCIÉTÉ HISTORIQUE FRANCOPHONE DE COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE ASSOCIATION N/A $62,500 SOCIÉTÉ RADIO COMMUNAUTAIRE VICTORIA $43,000 $66,000 THÉÂTRE LA SEIZIÈME $115,000 $178,000 TOTAL $2,508,760 $3,654,877



Note: Organizations with N/A in the 2018-2019 column did not receive programming funding in that period.

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023: Investing in Our Future

English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada

