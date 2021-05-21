Funding increases for official languages in Northern Ontario

SUDBURY, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's official language minority communities continue to work to preserve their language, defend their rights and preserve their ability to live in the language of their choice. The Government of Canada supports people living in these communities and invests in the organizations that help develop the resources that allow people to learn and preserve their language.



Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), confirmed today that the Government of Canada invested $1.37 million in 27 organizations in Northern Ontario. All organizations have received a minimum 20-percent increase since 2018. Two organizations received new funding. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.



The increased Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023 funding supports programming at Contact intercultural francophone de Sudbury and Le Rayon Franco de Cochrane for the first time, providing financial stability for these organizations and helping them plan multi-year activities.

"Canada's official language minority communities are part of the social fabric of our country, made up of many small, dedicated organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our Francophone population. Our $1.37 million in funding for 27 community organizations, that support official languages across Northern Ontario, will help them strengthen the Francophone institutions in the province. More than ever, the Government of Canada has a role to play in protecting linguistic rights and bilingualism from coast to coast to coast."



—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages



"In every part of Canada, official language minority communities are working to keep their language and culture relevant, strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, while also ensuring access to services, resources as well as cultural and language activities."



— Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)



"Official language minority communities in Northern Ontario have proven their resilience and determination in preserving the French language, despite many challenges. The Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario is very happy with the increased program funding from Canadian Heritage, which also gives new organizations the opportunity to benefit from this type of funding. We thank the Government of Canada, and more particularly, Minister Mélanie Joly and Parliamentary Secretary Marie-France Lalonde."



— Peter Hominuk, Executive Director, Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.



On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's plans to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. The document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.



In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed $392 million to support official language minority communities across the country. This funding aims to achieve greater levels of bilingualism, make high-quality post-secondary minority-language education available across Canada, support the construction, renovation and expansion of educational and community spaces serving official-language minority communities and modernize the Official Languages Act.

CLIENT NAME 2018-19 FUNDING (BEFORE ACTION PLAN) TOTAL ALLOCATION IN 2020-2021 AFNOO ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES DU NORD OUEST DE L'ONTARIO $113,300 $135,960 ALLIANCE DE LA FRANCOPHONIE DE TIMMINS INC. $37,250 $44,700 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE-FRANCAISE DE L'ONTARIO REGION- TEMISKAMING $37,000 $44,400 L'ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE-FRANÇAISE DE L'ONTARIO (DU GRAND SUDBURY) INC. $60,000 $72,000 CARREFOUR FRANCOPHONE DE SUDBURY (LE) $75,000 $90,000 CENTRE CULTUREL ARTEM (ARTEMISKAMING) (LE) $25,000 $40,000 CENTRE CULTUREL LA RONDE INC. $60,000 $85,000 CENTRE CULTUREL LOUIS HÉMON DE CHAPLEAU INC. $31,000 $42,200 CENTRE FRANCO-ONTARIEN DE FOLKLORE $32,000 $43,400 CENTRE FRANCOPHONE DE SAULT STE. MARIE $30,000 $36,000 CENTRE RÉGIONAL DE LOISIRS CULTURELS, INC. (LE) $72,300 $100,200 CLUB CANADIEN-FRANÇAIS DE GERALDTON $20,000 $30,000 CLUB CULTUREL FRANCOPHONE DE THUNDER BAY CCF INCORPORÉE $17,400 $30,000 CLUB DES FRANCOPHONES DE LONGLAC (LE) $19,000 $30,000 COMPAGNONS DES FRANCS LOISIRS (LES) $38,000 $52,000 CONCERTS LA NUIT SUR L'ÉTANG (LES) $25,000 $35,000 CONSEIL DES ARTS DE NIPISSING OUEST $20,000 $35,000 CONTACT INTERCULTUREL FRANCOPHONE DE SUDBURY N/A $20,000 GALERIE DU NOUVEL-ONTARIO, CENTRE D'ARTISTE (LA) $20,000 $30,000 LE CONSEIL DES ARTS DE HEARST $26,000 $31,200 LE RAYON FRANCO DE COCHRANE N/A $40,000 MICRO – MOUVEMENT DES INTERVENANTS ET INTERVENANTES COMMUNAUTAIRES EN RADIO DE L'ONTARIO $50,000 $75,000 PRISE DE PAROLE INC. $20,000 $32,500 RAFO RIVE-NORD INC. $30,000 $36,000 RED LAKE FRANCOPHONE ASSOCIATION $20,000 $40,000 SALON DU LIVRE DU GRAND SUDBURY (LE) $15,000 $30,000 THÉÂTRE DU NOUVEL-ONTARIO INC. (LE) $68,000 $81,600 TOTAL $961,250 $1,362,160

Note: Organizations with N/A in the 2018-2019 column did not receive programming funding in 2018-2019.

