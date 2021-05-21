Government of Canada Highlights More Than $1.3 Million for Official Languages Funding in Northern Ontario Français
May 21, 2021, 11:00 ET
Funding increases for official languages in Northern Ontario
SUDBURY, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's official language minority communities continue to work to preserve their language, defend their rights and preserve their ability to live in the language of their choice. The Government of Canada supports people living in these communities and invests in the organizations that help develop the resources that allow people to learn and preserve their language.
Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), confirmed today that the Government of Canada invested $1.37 million in 27 organizations in Northern Ontario. All organizations have received a minimum 20-percent increase since 2018. Two organizations received new funding. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.
The increased Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023 funding supports programming at Contact intercultural francophone de Sudbury and Le Rayon Franco de Cochrane for the first time, providing financial stability for these organizations and helping them plan multi-year activities.
Quotes
"Canada's official language minority communities are part of the social fabric of our country, made up of many small, dedicated organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our Francophone population. Our $1.37 million in funding for 27 community organizations, that support official languages across Northern Ontario, will help them strengthen the Francophone institutions in the province. More than ever, the Government of Canada has a role to play in protecting linguistic rights and bilingualism from coast to coast to coast."
—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
"In every part of Canada, official language minority communities are working to keep their language and culture relevant, strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, while also ensuring access to services, resources as well as cultural and language activities."
— Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)
"Official language minority communities in Northern Ontario have proven their resilience and determination in preserving the French language, despite many challenges. The Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario is very happy with the increased program funding from Canadian Heritage, which also gives new organizations the opportunity to benefit from this type of funding. We thank the Government of Canada, and more particularly, Minister Mélanie Joly and Parliamentary Secretary Marie-France Lalonde."
— Peter Hominuk, Executive Director, Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario
Quick Facts
The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.
On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's plans to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. The document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.
In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed $392 million to support official language minority communities across the country. This funding aims to achieve greater levels of bilingualism, make high-quality post-secondary minority-language education available across Canada, support the construction, renovation and expansion of educational and community spaces serving official-language minority communities and modernize the Official Languages Act.
Associated Links
Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future
English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada
Backgrounder
|
CLIENT NAME
|
2018-19 FUNDING
(BEFORE ACTION
PLAN)
|
TOTAL
ALLOCATION
IN 2020-2021
|
AFNOO ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES DU NORD OUEST DE
L'ONTARIO
|
$113,300
|
$135,960
|
ALLIANCE DE LA FRANCOPHONIE DE TIMMINS INC.
|
$37,250
|
$44,700
|
ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE-FRANCAISE DE L'ONTARIO REGION-
TEMISKAMING
|
$37,000
|
$44,400
|
L'ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE-FRANÇAISE DE L'ONTARIO (DU GRAND
SUDBURY) INC.
|
$60,000
|
$72,000
|
CARREFOUR FRANCOPHONE DE SUDBURY (LE)
|
$75,000
|
$90,000
|
CENTRE CULTUREL ARTEM (ARTEMISKAMING) (LE)
|
$25,000
|
$40,000
|
CENTRE CULTUREL LA RONDE INC.
|
$60,000
|
$85,000
|
CENTRE CULTUREL LOUIS HÉMON DE CHAPLEAU INC.
|
$31,000
|
$42,200
|
CENTRE FRANCO-ONTARIEN DE FOLKLORE
|
$32,000
|
$43,400
|
CENTRE FRANCOPHONE DE SAULT STE. MARIE
|
$30,000
|
$36,000
|
CENTRE RÉGIONAL DE LOISIRS CULTURELS, INC. (LE)
|
$72,300
|
$100,200
|
CLUB CANADIEN-FRANÇAIS DE GERALDTON
|
$20,000
|
$30,000
|
CLUB CULTUREL FRANCOPHONE DE THUNDER BAY CCF INCORPORÉE
|
$17,400
|
$30,000
|
CLUB DES FRANCOPHONES DE LONGLAC (LE)
|
$19,000
|
$30,000
|
COMPAGNONS DES FRANCS LOISIRS (LES)
|
$38,000
|
$52,000
|
CONCERTS LA NUIT SUR L'ÉTANG (LES)
|
$25,000
|
$35,000
|
CONSEIL DES ARTS DE NIPISSING OUEST
|
$20,000
|
$35,000
|
CONTACT INTERCULTUREL FRANCOPHONE DE SUDBURY
|
N/A
|
$20,000
|
GALERIE DU NOUVEL-ONTARIO, CENTRE D'ARTISTE (LA)
|
$20,000
|
$30,000
|
LE CONSEIL DES ARTS DE HEARST
|
$26,000
|
$31,200
|
LE RAYON FRANCO DE COCHRANE
|
N/A
|
$40,000
|
MICRO – MOUVEMENT DES INTERVENANTS ET INTERVENANTES
COMMUNAUTAIRES EN RADIO DE L'ONTARIO
|
$50,000
|
$75,000
|
PRISE DE PAROLE INC.
|
$20,000
|
$32,500
|
RAFO RIVE-NORD INC.
|
$30,000
|
$36,000
|
RED LAKE FRANCOPHONE ASSOCIATION
|
$20,000
|
$40,000
|
SALON DU LIVRE DU GRAND SUDBURY (LE)
|
$15,000
|
$30,000
|
THÉÂTRE DU NOUVEL-ONTARIO INC. (LE)
|
$68,000
|
$81,600
|
TOTAL
|
$961,250
|
$1,362,160
|
Note: Organizations with N/A in the 2018-2019 column did not receive programming funding in 2018-2019.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]
