MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sameer Zuberi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds-Dollard, announced a federal investment of $25, 272 to the Congregation Beth Tikvah Ahavat Shalom Nusach Hoari and $10,977 to the Federation CJA West Island through the Expanded Security Infrastructure Program (ESIP).

This investment is helping these organizations increase the safety of their establishments through the addition of security personnel.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes to protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions. That is why the ESIP was launched in November 2023 with a total investment of $10 million. This new temporary measure funded up to 50 per cent of the cost of security infrastructure, such as lighting, cameras, alarm systems, and the hiring of time-limited security personnel.

Communities who are interested in future opportunities to apply for funding are encouraged to subscribe to the Security Infrastructure Program mailing list to stay informed about the next Call for Applications.

"Synagogues and community centres are places of worship, reflection and gathering. We have recently seen an unacceptable spike in different forms of discrimination and hate-motivated crime, including antisemitism specifically. This investment by government will help all Canadians be and feel safe."

- Sameer Zuberi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds-Dollard, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"As a Jewish house of worship, we need to ensure that our congregants as well as our community feel safe coming to and being on our premises. As recent victims of a violent incident of antisemitism, it is essential to have security guards on our premises. The funding from Public Safety Canada has allowed us to hire more security guards and increase our security presence resulting in our community feeling safer coming to our synagogue."

- Charles Leibovich, President, Congregation Beth Tikvah Ahavat Shalom Nusach Hoari

"This additional funding for security infrastructure is a good start and will help us ensure the safety of our community in the West Island. Antisemitism is at record levels and government investments are essential in securing our institutions."

- Federation CJA – West Island

Since the inception of the Security Infrastructure Program, the Government of Canada has invested over $14 million through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes.

has invested over through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes. Organizations that require financial support on an urgent basis due to a hate-motivated incident may be eligible for the Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support stream of the Security Infrastructure Program, which remains accessible throughout the year.

