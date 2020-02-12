Government of Canada helps grain farmers manage risk and build public trust

WINNIPEG, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau participated today in CropConnect to announce funding for new projects that will help Canada's grain industry manage risk and build public trust.

The Canada Grains Council (CGC) will receive over $430,000 to develop a pilot insurance product for grain exporters to address the risks they face of having their shipments rejected at the border of the importing country. The Government of Canada wants to insure that grain farmers are protected against the unpredictability of the international market and the risks of regulatory trade barriers, particularly around the input residues on seeds. With a target of growing agri-food exports to $75B by 2025, this project builds upon the government's strong stance for international rules-based trade.

The CGC will also receive $789,558 to develop a Code of Practice for farm production of Canadian grains. The new codes are voluntary and led by farmers. They will help farmers encode the best practices to follow to be considered sustainable, for both market and public trust purposes. The codes will cover a range of topics, including fertilizer management, pesticide use, soil management, farm workers and protection of wildlife habitat, as well as food safety and work safety. The codes will confirm the confidence shared by consumers around the world that Canadian grains are made to the highest standards of quality.

Altogether, the CGC will receive up to $1.2 million in support of these two projects.

The Government of Canada knows just how important grain farmers are to Canada's economy and rural communities. That's why the Government will continue our ambitious plan to support its farmers and grow the Canadian agriculture sector.

Quotes

"Canadian grains are in demand around the world because of their quality, nutrition, innovation and value. This funding demonstrates the federal government's ongoing commitment to advancing the grains and oilseed sectors. These investments address two key issues facing the sector: better risk management tools and market readiness."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau , Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Despite Canada's solid reputation worldwide as a high quality and trustworthy provider of grain and oilseed products, we cannot take this for granted. Exploring new ways to help producers and industry address market access risks, as well as maintain consumer confidence that we are doing the right things to produce sustainable and safe food are an essentially part of our long-term strategy as a sector. Funding for these two projects is important to continue down that path and we would like to thank Minister Bibeau for her support of these initiatives."

- Tyler Bjornson, President of the Canada Grains Council

Quick Facts

CropConnect, a key conference bringing together Canadian grain farmers, suppliers and exporters from across the country.

This announcement comes on the heels of last summer's announcement of more than $13 million to strengthen, diversify and grow Canada's grains and oilseeds exports.

to strengthen, diversify and grow grains and oilseeds exports. Since 2016, Canadian grain exports to the world increased in value by almost 25%, with the biggest gains in Asia and the United States .

and . AgriRisk Initiatives (ARI) is a five-year program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that supports the development of new risk management tools. Through the Research and Development stream, applicants can receive funding for the industrialized research and development of risk management tools and practices.

The AgriAssurance program is a five-year, up to $74 million federal initiative to foster public trust by helping industry develop and adopt systems, standards and tools that enable them to make credible, meaningful and verifiable claims about the health and safety of Canadian agricultural and agri-food products, and the manner in which they are produced.

federal initiative to foster public trust by helping industry develop and adopt systems, standards and tools that enable them to make credible, meaningful and verifiable claims about the health and safety of Canadian agricultural and agri-food products, and the manner in which they are produced. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Partnership includes programs and activities to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 613-462-4327; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

Related Links

www.agr.gc.ca

