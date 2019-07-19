Government of Canada helps a Halifax community protect themselves from hate-motivated crimes

HALIFAX, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians have the right to be free to practise their faith and culture without fear. That's why the Government of Canada helps communities implement measures to protect against hate-motivated crimes through the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore, on behalf of the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced up to $14,812 in federal funding to the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre.

This funding will support the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre, a mosque and public community centre, which looks after the spiritual and social needs of their congregation and coordinates public events and activities involving the Muslim community of Nova Scotia. Possible security upgrades could include an indoor and outdoor security camera system, alarm system with motion sensors, keyless door locks, and/or security window film which will help ensure that community members can practise their activities safely and securely.

Since the launch of SIP, the Government of Canada has quadrupled its funding to the program as part of ongoing commitment to helping religious and cultural organizations better protect themselves against hate-motivated crimes. As committed in Budget 2019, $4 million is available each year, until 2021-22, and $3 million in ongoing funding thereafter.

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in an inclusive and diverse country – something we must not take for granted. The Security Infrastructure Program is an important initiative to help protect all Canadians, but particularly those communities targeted by hate-motivated crime as they exercise their right to practise their faith and culture without fear. There is no social license for hate, not in Canada."

— Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore, on behalf of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale

"We welcome the federal governments' efforts to foster a safer Canada with such initiatives and we are thrilled to be recipients of the SIP grant here at the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre. These funds will greatly help to create an environment where attendees will feel safer in our building by installing more CCTV cameras and upgrading all our doors to a FAB system. Although our Centre is partly a mosque, it truly is a community centre for the general public where we have many functions, activities and events being organized and held by people of all faiths and beliefs. Therefore this grant is truly serving all Haligonians and not just a particular group."

— Dr. Ahmad Hussein, Chairman of the Board, Ummah Masjid and Community Centre

In 2017, police reported an increase of 47% in criminal incidents in Canada that were motivated by hate. Incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish, and Black populations accounted for most of the national increase. Hate crimes targeting religious groups increased by 83%, with incidents committed against the Muslim community increasing the most, by 151%.

that were motivated by hate. Incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish, and Black populations accounted for most of the national increase. Hate crimes targeting religious groups increased by 83%, with incidents committed against the Muslim community increasing the most, by 151%. SIP is designed to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crime improve their security infrastructure, which will help make Canada safer for all Canadians.

safer for all Canadians. Funding is available to not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50 per cent of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year.

per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year. Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized schools, and community centres can apply annually from December 1st to January 31st and from June 1st to July 31st through Public Safety Canada's website.

