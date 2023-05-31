OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to implementing robust cyber security measures, which are fundamental to Canada's economic stability and national security.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada will develop and implement a Canadian program for cyber security certification that will result in mandatory certification requirements in select federal defence contracts as early as winter 2024.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), in partnership with National Defence and the Standards Council of Canada, will lead the Government of Canada's efforts to establish this new program. Engagement sessions with the defence industry and other key stakeholders are expected to begin in late 2023.

Canada's defence industry is subject to frequent malicious cyber activities targeting contractors and subcontractors, threatening the protection of unclassified federal information. To protect supply chains critical to Canada's defence, it is imperative that Canada acts on the matter.

Without certification, Canadian suppliers risk being excluded from future international defence procurement opportunities. The new program will aim to reduce industry burden by pursuing mutual recognition between Canada and the U.S., allowing certified Canadian suppliers to be recognized in both jurisdictions.

Quotes

"Threats to cyber security are complex and rapidly evolving, and in the world of defence procurement, cyber incidents pose a threat to the protection of unclassified federal information. That's why we are taking action to protect our defence supply chain by establishing a Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification to protect Canadians and Canadian businesses."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Cyber security is national security. In government and in the private sector, we must adapt our practices to the changing security environment. Today, we are presenting a plan to improve the resiliency of our defence supply chains. The Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification will help ensure that the Canadian Armed Forces have the secure tools that they need to meet their operational demands, today and into the future. Because this certification will increase the trust in the resiliency of Canadian suppliers, our world-class defence industry will also benefit, and be in an even better position to access procurement opportunities with our closest allies."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of National Defence

"With this new certification, we are protecting our critical supply chains, and ensuring Canadian suppliers can continue to play a key role in the U.S. defence procurement supply chains as it is critical to grow our industry and to create jobs and prosperity for workers across Canada."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

As part of Budget 2023, the Government of Canada allocated $25 million over 3 years for the creation of a new Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification for defence procurement.





The new Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification will help to maintain Canadian companies' access to international procurement opportunities with Canada's close allies and partners, where mandatory cyber security certification is required.





Increasing the cyber security resilience of the Government of Canada's defence industrial base will reinforce the goals of Canada's National Cyber Security Action Plan and National Cyber Security Strategy.





The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security's National Cyber Threat Assessment for 2023-24 assesses that Canadian organizations will continue to be targeted by malicious cyber threat activity by state-sponsored actors over the next 2 years.





The Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification will verify and strengthen the cyber security measures Canadian defence companies are taking to protect their networks, systems and applications.

Associated links

