OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The diversity and vastness of Canada's landscapes offer a unique challenge when it comes to search and rescue (SAR) operations, and regular improvements are key to saving people when they are in distress.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced $72,227 in funding to the University of the Fraser Valley for their two-year initiative entitled Exploring the successes achieved and challenges faced by women members of Canadian SAR volunteer organizations.

Public Safety will fund the initiative through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF), which annually provides funding for projects that will improve Canada's search and rescue system.

Any fully trained and committed volunteer is extremely valuable and retaining them is of the utmost importance. With this new funding, the University of the Fraser Valley will conduct interviews and consult with SAR volunteer organizations to set out the experiences and challenges of SAR volunteers who are women.

This project will improve equity, inclusivity, and diversity within the SAR community with the overarching goal of strengthening it by increasing representation for underrepresented groups.

Canada's SAR system is built on the dedication and hard work of professionals and volunteers. The Government of Canada is committed to advancing search and rescue to minimize Canadians' risk of injury or loss of life.

"The Government of Canada is working with, and listening to, people on the front lines of search and rescue. The SAR system must reflect the communities it supports; initiatives like this one give voice to an underrepresented group in the SAR system. It provides us with the opportunity to listen to those voices and take action to make Canada's SAR system stronger."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"When women have the resources and the supports they need – they can thrive in every field, including in search and rescue. By investing in projects seeking to better understand the achievements and challenges of women in Canadian SAR volunteer organizations, we are helping to keep everyone on the front lines safe while they do their job to protect us."

- The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"We're excited to explore the experiences of Canadian women volunteers in Search and Rescue, aiming to improve recruitment, training, and retention. By gathering insights from SAR members across Canada, we'll offer research-informed recommendations to enhance and support this vital community. Through collaboration, we can build on existing strengths and refine processes where needed to foster an inclusive and sustainable SAR network."

- Jelena Brcic, PhD, Associate Professor, School of Business, University of the Fraser Valley

Quick Facts

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all orders of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

Public Safety Canada manages the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF) in partnership with other federal, provincial and territorial SAR organizations, who together determine its annual priorities.

SAR NIF is designed to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, economy, and innovation of SAR activities in Canada , and provides $7.6M annually in funding for projects that are selected through a merit-based process using objective and measurable criteria.

, and provides annually in funding for projects that are selected through a merit-based process using objective and measurable criteria. Over the last 10 years, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $50 M through SAR NIF.

