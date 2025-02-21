MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The global shift to decarbonization is creating jobs in key sectors, such as the auto industry and construction. To achieve net-zero emissions while remaining economically competitive, Canada needs a skilled and adaptable workforce that can meet that high demand. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in innovative training projects to better equip workers with the skills needed to thrive in a low-carbon economy.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, announced an investment of over $75 million through the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund to support eight projects across all regions of Canada. These projects will provide training opportunities for more than 10,000 Canadian workers, helping them gain the expertise needed for jobs in electric vehicle maintenance, green buildings and retrofits, low-carbon energy, and carbon management.

The Minister made the announcement while visiting Mississauga-based Achēv, an organization dedicated to workforce development and skills training. Through its work, Achēv helps to ensure that workers across Canada can access the training they need to succeed in the evolving job market, including electric vehicle repair and maintenance.

This investment builds on the Government's broader commitment to strengthen Canada's auto sector by fostering innovation, enhancing workforce skills, and ensuring that Canadian workers remain at the forefront of the industry. These efforts are critical to fostering economic growth, and supporting Canadian workers.

Today's announcement is another step the Government is taking to grow Canada's economy and create well-paying sustainable jobs for generations to come. It also aligns with Canada's interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023–25 to guide efforts to support the move to a net-zero emissions economy.

"Canada needs the expertise of skilled workers. The projects announced today represent Canada's commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and enhancing the well-being of all workers across Canada. Through the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund, we are helping to create meaningful job opportunities for Canadians and supporting sustainable practices across the country."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

"Canada's electric vehicle sector is driving billions into the Canadian economy, and as demand grows, it is crucial to equip our workforce to stay competitive and make this shift. With the support of funding from ESDC, Achēv is proud to be working with a coalition of partners and over 500 SMEs from across Canada to upskill over 1,000 people aiding in the building of a strong, green economy. Our partners include local community service agencies ISANS and DIVERScity, Vancouver Community College, Nova Scotia Community College, Mohawk College, Durham College and Sheridan College and Plug'N Drive."

– Tonie Chaltas, CEO, Achēv

First announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2022, the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund is targeted at supporting skills training in three priority areas: low-carbon energy and carbon management, green buildings and retrofits, and electric vehicle maintenance and charging infrastructure.

Canada is committed to supporting the global shift to electric vehicle production, creating jobs across the country and advancing a net-zero economy. In 2024, the motor vehicle manufacturing industry in Canada employed around 175,300 workers (9.5% of manufacturing employment). The Canadian Occupational Projection System also forecasts an average GDP growth rate of 1.3% (2024–2033), driven in part by increasing electric vehicle production.

is committed to supporting the global shift to electric vehicle production, creating jobs across the country and advancing a net-zero economy. In 2024, the motor vehicle manufacturing industry in employed around 175,300 workers (9.5% of manufacturing employment). The Canadian Occupational Projection System also forecasts an average GDP growth rate of 1.3% (2024–2033), driven in part by increasing electric vehicle production. According to the Canada Green Building Council, it is expected that Canada's green building sector can contribute almost 1.5 million jobs by 2030, of which 725,750 people or 49%, would work in skilled trades jobs in the construction sector. Reducing emissions in this critical decade for climate action will require triple the current number of design and construction professionals working on low-carbon buildings and retrofits, upwards of 1.5 million workers engaged in low-carbon building projects.

green building sector can contribute almost 1.5 million jobs by 2030, of which 725,750 people or 49%, would work in skilled trades jobs in the construction sector. Reducing emissions in this critical decade for climate action will require triple the current number of design and construction professionals working on low-carbon buildings and retrofits, upwards of 1.5 million workers engaged in low-carbon building projects. Approximately 1.2 million workers across all sectors are expected to retire over the next three years. Royal Bank of Canada estimates the net-zero transition could create up to 400,000 new jobs in Canada by the end of this decade alone. Investments in training are essential to equip the workforce with key and needed skills for tomorrow's economy.

